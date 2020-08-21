Defensive lineman Dean Lowry says Packers 'really doing it the right way'

Do you feel like the Packers believe in this defense?

"We know we have the talent in the room to get it done. ... We know that we have the guys in the room to get it done. It's just about consistency, and keeping the right mindset."

Can you find ways to work on your moves without all the live reps?

"Those one-on-one reps are very important. Obviously, everyone is watching those one-on-ones, and it's a great opportunity for us to go up against, like yesterday it was me going up against Elgton Jenkins, a guard that's playing at a high level, just to get better. And that's an example of what I was saying, of powering and getting off the block and finishing the quarterback."

Can you build on your pass-rush game, like you did in the first day of pads?

"The first day in pads it's almost always the physical rush, whether it's a bull-rush, or a long-arm. Whatever it is, it's an unwritten rule that your first rush in the first day of pads is going to be a power rush. I thought there were some good reps across the board."

With no preseason games, is it tough to practice tackling skills?