Vic Fangio wasn't carried off the field on his players' shoulders after his final game, but he is the first Bears defensive coordinator since Buddy Ryan after Super Bowl XX to leave the franchise to become a head coach.

The Broncos are hiring Fangio as their new coach and he is expected to be introduced Thursday at a news conference in Denver.

It is the first head-coaching job for Fangio, 60, who masterminded the rise of the Bears defense since coming to the organization under John Fox in 2015. Previously, Fangio was a coordinator for the 49ers, Texans, Colts and Panthers in a professional career that dates to 1984 with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL.

With many teams seeking the next hot, young offensive mind, the Broncos bucked the trend, picking Fangio over Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak. He is the first head coach hired this cycle with a defensive background after the Packers (Matt LaFleur), Browns (Freddie Kitchens), Cardinals (Kliff Kingsbury) and Buccaneers (Bruce Arians) made their moves.

Two days after the wild-card round a year ago, Matt Nagy boarded a plane in Kansas City, Mo., and headed for Chicago to be hired as Bears coach. Three days after this year's wild-card round, in which the Eagles eliminated the Bears 16-15 at Soldier Field, Nagy is in search of a new defensive coordinator. The Bears sought to replace Fangio with former Jets coach Todd Bowles, but he chose to rejoin Arians in Tampa Bay.

It's a good problem for the Bears to have. Broncos President John Elway wouldn't have hired Fangio if the defense hadn't been impressive the last few seasons. In fact, it was dominant this season, ranking first in scoring defense and leading the league in several key statistical categories, including run defense, takeaways and opponents' passer rating.

Fangio doesn't leave after a Super Bowl title, as Ryan did, but the defense is young with foundational players at all three levels, meaning the work Fangio did since arriving as the coordinator under Fox leaves the Bears well-positioned to excel for seasons to come.

Selfishly, players had said they hoped Fangio would remain in place but acknowledged he deserved an opportunity to become a head coach.

"#cursewords," cornerback Prince Amukamara wrote on his Twitter account after news of Fangio's departure broke.

Fangio had interviewed for a head-coaching job only three times before: with the Bears last year, the 49ers in 2015 and the Chargers in 1997 — meaning he went 22 years between his first interview for a top job and landing one.

Nagy is already working to locate a successor.

The Bears had hoped to land Bowles, who was on the same Eagles staff as Nagy in 2012, and they spoke with Bowles on Wednesday before he chose to go to the Buccaneers. Nagy has a longstanding relationship with Bowles — Nagy's father coached him in high school. Arians has an even deeper background with Bowles. Arians coached Bowles at Temple, and Bowles served as his defensive coordinator with the Cardinals. As one source said, the ties between Bowles and Arians ran too deep for the Bears to win out, even though they possess a significantly better defensive roster and are coming off a 12-4 season.

Bears secondary coach Ed Donatell could be considered as a replacement for Fangio. He has coordinator experience with the Falcons and Packers. He has done excellent work the last four seasons with the Bears, helping develop cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan and safety Eddie Jackson. But Donatell, 61, is coming out contract and will be a free agent. He previously worked with Fangio in San Francisco, and Fangio could look to hire Donatell with the Broncos.

A host of other experienced defensive minds are on the market. Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, former Cardinals coach Steve Wilks and former Broncos coach Vance Joseph are all available. The Browns released interim coach Gregg Williams from his contract Wednesday morning. General manager Ryan Pace knows Williams well from their time together with the Saints.