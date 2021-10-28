Defense, ground game, Randall Cobb carry receiver-decimated Packers to 24-21 win over Cardinals

That left it up to the Packers defense, and that oft-maligned unit — having once again reverted to its troublesome pattern of playing well outside of the red zone but not getting the much-needed stops inside the 20-yard line — did allow Murray and the Cardinals drive from inside their own 1-yard line to the Green Bay 5 with 15 seconds to play.

But with both teams out of timeouts and with the Cardinals having only one or two more snaps to try for a game-winning touchdown before settling for a field goal to force OT, Murray threw for Green, who never even looked for the ball. Douglas got a hand on it, then corralled it for the victory-clinching interception — the Packers’ third takeaway of the game.

“This is why I love this squad,” Rodgers told FOX Sports. “The guy that made the pick was with them for four weeks. He was on the street, we brought him in, he’s starting for us. He’s really meshed well with our team. To come up with a play like that with 15 seconds left is incredible.”

The Cardinals opened the scoring with an 11-yard Chase Edmonds touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation after a 55-yard Murray-to-DeAndre Hopkins pass put the Cardinals in scoring position.