Defense, ground game, Randall Cobb carry receiver-decimated Packers to 24-21 win over Cardinals

At one point late in the third quarter, Aaron Rodgers looked around the Green Bay Packers’ offensive huddle and saw Juwann Winfree, Equanimeous St. Brown, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney and AJ Dillon looking back at him.
No Davante Adams, on the reserve/COVID-19 list. No Marquez Valdes-Scantling, still on injured reserve. No Allen Lazard, also on the reserve/COVID-19 list. No Robert Tonyan, in the locker room with a left knee injury suffered earlier in the game.
No matter.
Rodgers still had wily veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones (neither of whom happened to be on the field for that play) on offense and a determined, opportunistic defense (dealing with absences of its own, including coordinator Joe Barry because of COVID-19) on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
And that’s all Rodgers and the Packers needed to beat the formerly-undefeated Cardinals 24-21 — a victory sealed by cornerback Rasul Douglas’ end zone interception with 12 seconds left in the game when the Cardinals were in position to, at the very least, force overtime with a chip-shot field goal.
“This is a scrappy team. This is a tough, physical, gritty team. I’m so proud of our guys,” Rodgers told FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews on the field after the win. “Without our defensive coordinator, without MVS, without the best wide receiver in the league in Davante Adams, (and) Allen Lazard, our do-it-all guy. … To have these guys come out and play the way they did, I’m so proud of them. And to watch our defense finish out the game like that, on the road, against a great football team, that’s what it’s all about.
“I love this football team. I’m having so much fun right now.”
The victory — Green Bay’s seventh in a row after its embarrassing season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints — improved the Packers to 7-1 and gave them a colossal head-to-head tie-breaker with the Cardinals (7-1) that could prove extremely valuable for NFC playoff seeding, as once again only the No. 1 seed in each conference will receive an opening-round bye.
Rodgers finished the game having completed 22 of 37 passes for just 184 yards and two touchdowns (90.4 rating). But Jones (110 total yards from scrimmage on 15 carries for 59 yards and seven receptions for 51 yards) and Dillon (16 carries, 79 yards) led the ball-control approach on offense, Cobb was on the receiving end of 6- and 2-yard TDs, and the defense forced three turnovers, capping the win with Douglas, the ex-Cardinals practice-squadder, snaring Kyler Murray’s final throw to an apparently befuddled A.J. Green in the end zone.
“That’s probably the first time I’ve won a game like that,” Douglas said. “It was a shocking feeling. I just looked back and I saw the ball and tried to make a play. I don’t know what (Green) was doing.”
After Arizona pulled to within 24-21 with 10 minutes, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter, coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers orchestrated a methodical 13-play, 7-minute, 22-second drive that reached the Arizona 1-yard line. But after a touchdown run by Jones was overturned by the automatic instant replay review, the Packers failed to punch it in on fourth down, with Rodgers’ pass intended for Cobb getting batted down at the line of scrimmage.
That left it up to the Packers defense, and that oft-maligned unit — having once again reverted to its troublesome pattern of playing well outside of the red zone but not getting the much-needed stops inside the 20-yard line — did allow Murray and the Cardinals drive from inside their own 1-yard line to the Green Bay 5 with 15 seconds to play.
But with both teams out of timeouts and with the Cardinals having only one or two more snaps to try for a game-winning touchdown before settling for a field goal to force OT, Murray threw for Green, who never even looked for the ball. Douglas got a hand on it, then corralled it for the victory-clinching interception — the Packers’ third takeaway of the game.
“This is why I love this squad,” Rodgers told FOX Sports. “The guy that made the pick was with them for four weeks. He was on the street, we brought him in, he’s starting for us. He’s really meshed well with our team. To come up with a play like that with 15 seconds left is incredible.”
The Cardinals opened the scoring with an 11-yard Chase Edmonds touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation after a 55-yard Murray-to-DeAndre Hopkins pass put the Cardinals in scoring position.
But the Packers, as they would all night long, answered with a lengthy touchdown march. Chewing up 8:23 on their 14-play, 75-yard odyssey, the Packers converted a fourth-and-1 with a second-effort run by Dillon and found the end zone when Jones powered his way in from 2 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
The Packers took a 10-7 lead into the locker room at halftime when the offense failed to turn a Rondale Moore fumble into a touchdown and had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.
The Cardinals got the ball to start the third quarter but gave it away on a Murray interception that deflected off Moore’s hands and into the arms of safety Henry Black. That takeaway led to the first of Cobb’s two touchdown catches, making it 17-7.
And when the Cardinals pulled within 17-14 on a James Conner touchdown, Rodgers and Cobb connected again for another score to cap a 12-play, 91-yard drive to make it 24-14.
But Murray and the Cardinals responded again, pulling to within 24-21 on Conner’s second TD, setting the stage for the drama to end it.
“It feels good,” Douglas said. “We know we’re not at full strength, but guys stepped up and we were still able to get a win against a good team.”