Defending Deebo: Packers face tall task against 49ers’ do-everything weapon

Added outside linebacker Preston Smith: “We’ve got to know where he’s at at all times. We’ve got to make sure we play sound football, that we make sure we execute up front and all over across the board and we make sure we play fast, physical, and we don’t allow them to have any big plays with him.”

Through eight games, the 49ers were sitting at 3-5 and, while Samuel had put up four 100-yard receiving games, their offense was managing just 23.0 points a game and going nowhere fast.

But in a blowout prime-time win over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 15, Samuel carried five times for 36 yards and a touchdown, caught five passes for 97 yards and a 40-yard TD, and the 49ers’ offense came to life. Including their victory over the Cowboys on Sunday, the Niners have won eight of their last 10 games — and one of those losses, at Seattle on Dec. 5, came with Samuel sidelined by a groin injury.

“It definitely adds another layer to their complex offense,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “They do such a great job of formationing, motioning, giving very complementary plays. You’ve got to be very disciplined with your eyes and your rules and responsibilities.