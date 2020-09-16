Defending champion Chiefs on top, Packers fifth in season's first AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been riding high since winning the Super Bowl in February.
And after their opening 34-20 win over the Houston Texans, the defending champs are off to a good start in their bid to repeat.
"What makes this offense so good," Mahomes said on Monday, "is that we can change within games. We can go through our game plan and find ways to score and find ways to move the ball down the field, and (against Houston) it was running the football and taking the short passes."
The Chiefs are also No. 1 in the first AP Pro32 poll of the season. Kansas City earned 10 of 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
The Baltimore Ravens are No. 2 in the poll. They received the remaining two first-place votes for 371 points.
The Ravens, who finished with the best record in the NFL last season at 14-2, cruised to a 38-6 win in their opener against Cleveland and travel to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday.
"It's just hard work and dedication," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said on Monday. "Our guys just dialed in. They helped me out a lot, made my job a lot easier."
The New Orleans Saints are next at No. 3 after their impressive 34-23 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who despite enormous preseason buildup start out at No. 14.
"Every team is going to wish they did things better," Brady said after his Tampa Bay debut. Brady was 23 for 36 for 239 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions, including a pick-6.
The Seattle Seahawks open at No. 4 after a 38-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Seahawks will try to go 2-0 on Sunday night when they host Cam Newton and the New England Patriots, who are at No. 8 after topping the Miami Dolphins.
"I think it's time for everybody, including myself, to realize this is what it's like. I think it came full circle," Newton said Monday. "For me to just kind of realize that I'm a New England Patriot and I'm just going to embrace this whole moment."
The Green Bay Packers are at No. 5 after outlasting the Minnesota Vikings 43-34.
The Pittsburgh Steelers begin at No. 6. Ben Roethlisberger made a successful return from elbow surgery after missing 14 games last season as he threw three TD passes in a 26-16 win over the New York Giants.
"We said afterward it wasn't perfect. It wasn't even good some of the time offensively," Roethlisberger said. "But at the end of the day we found a way to win."
The Buffalo Bills, hoping to dethrone the Patriots atop the AFC East, start out one spot ahead of New England at No. 7.
NFC West rivals round out the top 10 as the Los Angeles Rams (No. 9) and Arizona each had a successful start to 2020 after a so-so 2019.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 14, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (10)
1
0
0
382
4
2. Baltimore Ravens (2)
1
0
0
371
1
3. New Orleans Saints
1
0
0
353
2
4. Seattle Seahawks
1
0
0
351
6
5. Green Bay Packers
1
0
0
333
5
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
1
0
0
315
15
7. Buffalo Bills
1
0
0
299
9
8. New England Patriots
1
0
0
291
7
9. Los Angeles Rams
1
0
0
278
13
10. Arizona Cardinals
1
0
0
270
23
11. Tennessee Titans
1
0
0
260
12
12. San Francisco 49ers
0
1
0
254
3
13. Dallas Cowboys
0
1
0
232
14
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
0
1
0
219
19
15. Las Vegas Raiders
1
0
0
197
20
16. Minnesota Vikings
0
1
0
187
8
17. Chicago Bears
1
0
0
179
16
18. Los Angeles Chargers
1
0
0
164
27
19. Washington Football Team
1
0
0
156
30
19. Houston Texans
0
1
0
156
10
21. Philadelphia Eagles
0
1
0
144
11
22. Jacksonville Jaguars
1
0
0
143
26
23. Atlanta Falcons
0
1
0
141
18
24. Denver Broncos
0
1
0
117
17
25. Indianapolis Colts
0
1
0
111
21
26. Detroit Lions
0
1
0
101
31
27. Carolina Panthers
0
1
0
79
28
28. Cincinnati Bengals
0
1
0
72
32
29. Miami Dolphins
0
1
0
65
25
30. New York Giants
0
1
0
62
29
31. Cleveland Browns
0
1
0
37
24
32. New York Jets
0
1
0
17
22
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci,
John Clayton,
John Czarnecki,
Tony Dungy,
Bob Glauber,
Rick Gosselin,
Pat Kirwan,
Jeff Legwold,
Alex Marvez,
Jim Miller,
Jenny Vrentas,
Charean Williams
