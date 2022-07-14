Defendant: Ex-Mississippi governor ordered payments to Brett Favre

ASSOCIATED PRESS
JACKSON, Miss. — A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant.
Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in a filing on behalf of defendant Nancy New, who, with her son, once ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi.
After
pleading guilty in April to criminal charges, Nancy New, 69, and her son Zachary New, 39, agreed to testify against others in what the state auditor has called Mississippi's largest public corruption case in the past two decades.
Nancy New, who with her son, Zachary, ran a private education company in Mississippi, pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing public money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation, in Hinds County Circuit Court, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Her court filing is in a civil case filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services against Mississippi Community Education Center Inc., once run by the New family. In the 29-page document, her attorneys say she was acting at the direction of MDHS officials in the awarding of various contracts and allocation of funds.
The filing was dated Monday and was first reported by
Mississippi Today, a nonprofit digital news operation that has reported extensively on the welfare scandal.
She specifically mentions Bryant regarding $1.1 million in money paid to Favre "in consideration for Favre speaking at events, keynote speaking, radio and promotional events, and business partner development."
A spokesperson for the former governor released a statement denying the accusations, according to
WAPT-TV.
"These allegations made against Gov. Bryant are false. Every claim against these individuals was discovered and prosecuted as a result of an investigation Gov. Bryant requested of the state auditor," the statement said.
Zachary New, who with his mother, Nancy New, ran a private education company in Mississippi, pleads guilty to state charges of misusing public money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation, in Hinds County Circuit Court, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
The state auditor has demanded repayment of $77 million of misspent welfare funds, including the $1.1 million paid to the retired NFL quarterback.
Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing and has repaid the money. He has said that he didn't know the money he received came from welfare funds, and has denied the auditor's allegations that he was paid for events
he didn't attend. Favre also said his charity had provided millions of dollars to poor children in Mississippi, where he lives, and Wisconsin, where he was a star with the Green Bay Packers.
Brett Favre at 50: From young gunslinger to grizzled 'Iron Man' — in photos
1991
Brett Favre, the quarterback drafted by the Atlanta Falcons from Southern Mississippi at his home in Mississippi. Photo taken April 30th 1991.
AJC Staff
1991
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Brett Favre drops back to pass during their game against Tampa Bay, August 17, 1991 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal Constitution Staff Photo/Frank Niemeir
1992
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) runs for a first down while being chased by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd (95) in the third quarter of their game in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sept. 27, 1992. The Packers went on to win the game 17-3.
AP Photo/Chris Corsmeier
1992
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown run as Packers tackle Ken Ruettgers (75) gives him a hug on November 22, 1992 in Chicago. At left is Chicago Bears cornerback Lemuel Stinson.The Packers beat the Bears 17-3 at Soldier Field.
AP Photo/Fred Jewell
1993
Green Bay Packers Brett Favre (4) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jim Jeffcoat (77) in the fourth quarter, Oct. 3, 1993, in Irving, Texas.
AP Photo/Glenn James
1993
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, pursued by Denver Broncos Mike Croel, right, sprints toward the Broncos' one-yard line setting up the Packers' first touchdown of the game in the first quarter of their NFL game in Green Bay, Wisc., Oct. 10, 1993.
AP Photo/Roberto Borea
1994
Dallas Cowboys defender Leon Lett (78) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) forcing a fumble that the Cowboys recovered during first quarter action Sunday. The Cowboys defeated the Packers 27-17 in the second round playoff game.
JOHN F RHODES
1994
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre passes under pressure from New England Patriots' John Washington during the first quarter on Aug. 26,1994, at Lambeau field In Green Bay.
AP Photo\Roberto Boreo
1994
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre begins to roll to his right during the Packers' 33-6 win over the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Oct. 31, 1994. Favre ran for one touchdown and passed for another on a cold windy Halloween night at Soldier Field. Other Packers on the play include tackle Joe Sims (68) and fullback Edgar Bennett, right.
Fred Jewell
1995
Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre and UW's Darrell Bevell
SCOTT SEID
1995
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre lets fly with a 4-yard pass to fullback Dorsey Levens against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 19, 1995, in Cleveland.
JEFF GLIDDEN
1995
Brett Favre runs off the field as the final seconds run off the clock in their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFC Central title, in Green Bay, Wis., in this Dec. 24, 1995 file photo. The Packers won 24-19 to win the NFC Central title for the first time since 1972.
JEFF PHELPS
1995
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Wild Card playoff game Sunday, Dec. 31, 1995, in Green Bay, Wis. Favre threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers' 37-20 win.
MORRY GASH
1996
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Vinnie Testaverde, right, congratulates Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre at the conclusion of an NFL preseason game at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore Saturday, Aug. 17, 1996.
ROBERTO BOREA
1996
President Bill Clinton offers Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre encouragement during a visit to Lambeau Field. Clinton spoke to the players, then made campaign appearances before large crowds in De Pere and Milwaukee.
Associated Press
1996
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre reacts after throwing a second quarter touchdown pass to William Henderson Sunday, Sept. 15, 1996, against the San Diego Chargers in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH
1997
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre walks dejectedly off the field after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Packers 10-9 at Veterans Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 1997, in Philadelphia.
DAN LOH
1997
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre reacts after running back Dorsy Levens rushed for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 23, 1997, in Green Bay, Wis. Favre threw for four touchdowns in the Packers 45-17 win.
MORRY GASH
1997
Brett Favre reacts after his touchdown pass to Andre Rison during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome in New Orleans, in this Jan. 26, 1997 file photo.
DOUG MILLS
1997
Brett Favre running to the locker room after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
1998
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre celebrates with his teammates after scoring a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to give the Packers a 14-point lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
STEVE APPS
1998
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre looks to throw during a playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998 at Lambeau Field.
JIM SLOSIAREK
1998
Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre holds the National Football Conference trophy while Coach Mike Holmgren talks to Fox's Terry Bradshaw after the Packers victory Sunday in San Francisco.
STEVE APPS
1998
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre reacts to his intercepted pass during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Sunday, Jan. 25, 1998. The Denver Broncos defeated the Packers 31-24.
AP Photo/Doug Mills
1999
Green Bay's Brett Favre leaves the field after a loss.
1999
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre scrambles from the pocket during the season opening game Sunday, Sept. 12, 1999 against the Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
JIM SLOSIAREK
1999
The Magic was gone Sunday in Denver. Brett Favre on the bench in the closing minutes of Sundays game.
STEVE APPS
1999
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre walks off the field after throwing a fourth quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys in Irving, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14,1999. The Cowboys won 27-13.
DONNA MCWILLIAM
1999
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) reacts after throwing a two-point conversion to receiver Corey Bradford in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 21, 1999, in Green Bay, Wis. Favre threw for 309 yards and one touchdown as the Packers won 26-17.
MORRY GASH
2000
Green Bay's Brett Favre scrambles for a twenty yard gain in the second quarter. He is chased by Arizona's #59, Rob Frederickson.
STEVE APPS
2000
Republican presidential candidate Texas Gov. George W. Bush talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2000, as he visited the Packers practice facility in Green Bay, Wis.
M. SPENCER GREEN
2000
Green Bays Brett Favre voices his opinion on the clock running out before the Packers could run one more play before the clock ran out at the end of the first half. Green Bay Packers hosted the Indianapolis Colts Sunday November 18. The packers won 26-24.
STEVE APPS
2001
Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre (4) celebrates with teammate Bill Schroeder (84) after a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the Packers' 28-7 win over the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2001.
RUSTY BURROUGHS
2001
Green Bay Packers coach Mike Sherman hugs quarterback Brett Favre after their 31-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2001, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH
2002
Carolina Panthers quarterback Rodney Peete (9) hugs Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre following their game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2002, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-14.
MORRY GASH
Brett Favre injury 2002, State Journal photo
Green Bay's Brett Favre on the sidelines after being injured in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins on Sunday October 20, 2002 at Lambeau Field.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2002
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre holds his head on the bench after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2002 in Tampa, Fla.
SCOTT AUDETTE
2003
The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers in their first home preseason game at lambeau Field Saturday, August 23, 2003.
STEVE APPS
2003
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre discusses his broken thumb during a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2003, in Green Bay, Wis. Favre learned Monday he played almost the entire game Sunday at St. Louis with a broken right thumb, which he injured on his second pass attempt.
MIKE ROEMER
2003
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is escorted off the field with his wife, Deanna, after the Packers defeated the Oakland Raiders 41-7, Monday, Dec. 22, 2003 in Oakland, Calif. Favre's father passed away on Sunday.
PAUL SAKUMA
2003
Green Bay's Brett Favre walks off the field after beating the Bronco's 31-3. The Packers also won the Division with a Minnesota Viking Loss. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 28, 2003.
STEVE APPS
2004
Green Bay's Brett Favre walks off the field after losing to the Colts. The Green Bay Packers traveled to the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, IN to play the Colts Sunday, September 26, 2004. The Packers lost 45-31.
STEVE APPS
2004
Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre (4) and Donald Driver (80) celebrate after Driver caught a 33-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004, in Green Bay, Wis.
MORRY GASH
2004
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre goes back to pass in the first quarter against the St. Louis Rams Monday, Nov. 29, 2004, in Green Bay, Wis. The game marked Favre's NFL-record 200th consecutive start.
MIKE ROEMER
2004
Surrounded by media after he leaves the field after his 200th consecutive game, Brett Favre salutes fans at Lambeau Field The Green Bay Packers hosted the St. Louis Rams in Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wi, November 29, 2004.
STEVE APPS
2005
Brett Favre laughs after rushing for a first down against the Cleveland Browns in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sept. 19, 2005 file photo.
Mike Roemer
2005
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre reacts after throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Robert Ferguson during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints, Oct. 9, 2005, in Green Bay, Wis. Favre and the Packers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.
MORRY GASH
2005
Green Bay's Brett Favre on the bench late in the 3rd quarter. Favre didn't go back into the game. The Green Bay Packers traveled to Baltimore to play the Ravens in Monday Night Football, Monday December 18, 2005.
STEVE APPS
2006
Green Bay's Brett Favre after he was sacked and fumbled on 2nd and 10-yards on the St. Louis 11-yard line late in the 4th quarter. The ball was recovered by Jeremetrius Butler to end the Packers comeback attempt. The Green Bay Packers hosted the St. Louis Rams at Lambeau Field Sunday October 8, 2006.
STEVE APPS
2006
Green Bay's Brett Favre celebrates his 46-yard touchdown pass to Greg Jennings in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the St. Louis Rams at Lambeau Field Sunday October 8, 2006.
STEVE APPS
2006
Green Bay's Brett Favre runs off the field after winning the first game at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field Sunday October 29, 2006.
Steve Apps
2006
Green Bay's Brett Favre and Donald Driver celebrate Drivers 82-yard touchdown on a Brett Favre pass late in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers traveled to the Metrodome to play the Minnesota Vikings Sunday November 12 , 2006.
Steve Apps
2006
Green Bay's Brett Favre walks off the field after beating the Vikings at Lambeau Field Thursday December 21, 2006.
Steve Apps
2006
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre waves as he leaves the field following the Packers 26-7 victory over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2006, in Chicago.
Morry Gash
2007
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Andre Rison during first quarter action at Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans, in this Jan. 26, 1997 file photo. Favre found Rison for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
Doug Mills
2007
Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre is sacked by San Diego Chargers' Shaun Phillips for a 1-yard loss to the 7-yard line in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the San Diego Chargers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday September 23, 2007.
Steve Apps
2007
Brett Favre races down field after throwing a 57-yard touchdown pass to Greg Jennings to give the Packers the lead late in the 4th quarter. This touchdown was Favre's 420th touchdown tying Dan Marino for the NFL touchdown record. The Green Bay Packers hosted the San Diego Chargers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday September 23, 2007.
Steve Apps
2007
Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre walks off the field after beating the Rams 33-14. The Green Bay Packers traveled to the Edward Jones Dome to play the St. Louis Rams Sunday December 16, 2007.
Steve Apps
2007
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre looks back after their 35-7 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007.
Nam Y. Huh
2007
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre (4), Craig Nall (16) and Aaron Rodgers (12) are seen before the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Roemer
2007
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre reacts to a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Green Bay, Wis.
Morry Gash
2008
Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre after beating the Seahawks 42-20. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawk in the NFC Divisional Playoffs Saturday January 12, 2008.
Steve Apps
Brett Favre in snow beating Seahawks in playoffs 2008, State Journal photo
Green Bay's Brett Favre points to the south end zone as the third quarter ends. The Packers beat the Seattle Seahawk 42-20 in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Saturday January 12, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
2008
In this Jan. 30, 2008, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre smiles during a press conference in Phoenix. Favre will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Canton, Ohio.
Charlie Riedel
2008
Jacksonville Jaguars Fred Taylor, right, and Green Bay Packers Brett Favre are seen at the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year press conference Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2008, in Phoenix. Favre won the FedEx Air Player of the Year and Taylor the FedEx Ground Player of the Year.
Charlie Riedel
2008
In this March 6, 2008, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre gets choked up as he talks about his retirement during a news conference at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.
Mike Roemer
2008
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, left, presents new New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre with a Broadway street sign at a City Hall news conference, Friday Aug. 8, 2008. The Jets acquired Favre from the Green Bay Packers for a conditional draft pick late Wednesday night.
RICHARD DREW
2008
New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre throws a pass against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter of a NFL preseason football game Saturday night, Aug. 16, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Bill Kostroun
2009
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre (4) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers meet after the Vikings beat the Packers 30-23 in an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 5, 2009, in Minneapolis.
Morry Gash
2009
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, right, and Green Bay Packers' Donald Driver put their helmets together and embrace after the Vikings beat the Packers 38-26 in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis.
Jeffrey Phelps
2010
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre (4) sits on the turf after an incomplete pass on third down against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the NFL football game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2010. The Vikings lost 14-9.
Bill Haber
2010
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews tries to throw down Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-24.
Morry Gash
2010
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, center, is helped onto a cart to be taken off the field after a hit from New England Patriots' Myron Pryor during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010.
Michael Dwyer
2011
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. The Lions won 20-13.
Paul Sancya
2011
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre watches from the sidelines during their NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit , Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011.
Paul Sancya
2012
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, now an assistant football coach at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Miss., explains a pass route to receiver Shane McClendon during the first day of official practice for the fall high school football season, Monday, July 30, 2012.
Rogelio V. Solis
2012
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, now an assistant football coach at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Miss., reacts to the heat and humidity during the first day of official practice for the fall high school football season, Monday, July 30, 2012.
Rogelio V. Solis
2013
Brett Favre, left, and Aaron Rodgers present at the 2nd Annual NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013 in New Orleans.
AJ Mast
2013
From left, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos, Former NFL Player Brett Favre pose on the red carpet at the 2nd Annual NFL Honors, on Saturday, Feb. 2. 2013 in New Orleans.
Dario Cantatore
2015
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, a Southern Mississippi alumnus laughs with reporters prior to his induction to the Mississippi Hall of Fame in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015.
Rogelio V. Solis
2015
Brett Favre acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony at halftime of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis.
Jeffrey Phelps
2015
Brett Favre smiles with Bart Starr during a ceremony at halftime of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Roemer
2016
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
Matt Ludtke
2016
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre pats his Hall of Fame statue during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Roemer
2016
Former NFL player Brett Favre delivers his speech during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug.6, 2016, in Canton, Ohio.
David Richard
2016
Former NFL player Brett Favre, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2016, speaks in the Hall of Fame press room at the the 5th annual NFL Honors at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Francisco.
Jack Dempsey
2016
Green Bay Packers' Ty Montgomery (88) and former Packer Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, right, get together on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium after the preseason NFL football game was cancelled due to unsafe playing conditions, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Canton, Ohio.
Gene J. Puskar
2016
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Roemer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!