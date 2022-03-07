Decision time? As franchise tag deadline arrives, Packers hope their wait on Aaron Rodgers is ending, too

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers had just been handed his fourth NFL MVP trophy when he took away the suspense.

“I have not made any decision yet,” the Green Bay Packers’ future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback said following the annual NFL Honors awards ceremony on Feb. 10. “I know that there were some stories out there about some announcement I was going make. … But like I said in the last press conference (after the season-ending playoff loss), I'll make a decision in due time — and not in a ton of time.

“I'll give the team plenty of time to do what they’ve got to do, and I think that time is coming — shoot, what day is today again? It's like the 10th or something? Yeah, so there's going to be a decision in the near future, and I'm not going to keep a lot of people waiting.”

Twelve days later, during one of his frequent appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers again wasted no time letting everyone know he wasn’t going to make any proclamations about his future.

“Let me just put this disclaimer out right away for the few people that are tuning in just for news or decision: There will be no news today, no decision on my future,” Rodgers told his friend on Feb. 22 before launching into a story about a dietary cleanse he’d just completed. “I’m just getting my head above the sand now and seeing what’s going on out there. But no decision about my future today.”

Now, it’s been 14 more days — and 45 days since the Packers’ 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional playoffs at Lambeau Field on Jan. 22 — and once again, there is hope Rodgers’ decision is imminent.

But is it?

From the very beginning of the offseason, Rodgers hinted his decision would be in some way tied to the NFL’s two-week window for teams to exercise their franchise tags on their star free agents-to-be. In the Packers’ case, that’s Davante Adams, with the two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver widely expected to be franchise tagged before the NFL’s 3 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

What that means for Rodgers’ future is unclear, as he hasn’t articulated how the Packers tagging Adams — something Adams has hinted strongly he doesn’t want to have happen, with Rodgers having acknowledged publicly his friend and top target feels that way — would impact his decision, if at all.

“Those two situations are completely different,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last week. “They’re two different players and two different situations, both great in their own right. We were lucky to have them and hopefully able to have them both moving forward. But they’re separate.”

So while the franchise-tag deadline could lead to Rodgers making up his mind, NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport reported Friday evening from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis that Rodgers is “torn on where to play in 2022.” And if that’s the case, the waiting might continue.

It was noteworthy the report specified Rodgers was torn on “where” he wants to play in 2022, not “if” he wants to play. While the 38-year-old Rodgers calling it quits after back-to-back MVPs seemed far-fetched, he has said that he doesn’t fear retirement and wouldn’t shy away from it if that’s what he felt was the right thing to do.

At this point, though, the question appears to be whether Rodgers wants to return to the Packers for an 18th season in Green Bay and 15th as the team’s starting quarterback, or embark on a new adventure with another team and request a trade — something that became a possibility as part of what is apparently a gentleman’s agreement he and the front office made upon Rodgers reporting to training camp last July after his offseason of discontent.

Although Gutekunst said during a Feb. 23 sit-down at Lambeau Field with beat writers he never personally promised Rodgers the team would trade him after the 2021 season if he so desired — all Gutekunst said the team promised Rodgers was that “we would sit down as a group and we would work it out one way or another” — it’s clear the Packers’ offseason plans are in a holding pattern until they know for certain what Rodgers wants and can work through whatever he requests, be it a trade or a contract extension.

“We’re working together. We’re not putting deadlines on anything,” Gutekunst said in a Q&A session with the full media corps earlier that day. “There are some timing things that will come into play where we will have to make decisions down the road, but Aaron is well aware of that. The communication has been very good.

“Earlier the better, depending on what that decision is. But we’ve talked about this at length and he’s very aware of our timeline. I’m very hopeful that those things will happen the way they were supposed to — and I believe they will.”

On Monday, ESPN reported Rodgers’ representatives and the Packers had been working on an extension that would alter the quarterback market. Such a multi-year deal would also surely lower Rodgers’ astronomical $46.6 million cap number for 2022, giving the Packers some much-needed relief on the $208.2 million salary cap.

But while the franchise-tag deadline might seem like a logical day for Rodgers’ to announce his plans, the actual hard deadline the Packers truly need an answer by is next Wednesday, when the new league year opens. That’s when the Packers, who currently sit roughly $30 million over cap, must be in compliance with it.

“I’m going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision obviously before free agency or anything kind of gets going on that front,” Rodgers had said in the immediate aftermath of the loss to the 49ers.

Speaking at the combine last week, Gutekunst was asked if he expected Rodgers to inform the team of his desire before next Wednesday, when free agency officially begins. Under NFL rules, teams can begin negotiating with representatives for outside free agents on Monday.

“I would hope so. I think that's obviously the start of the new league year,” Gutekunst said of knowing Rodgers’ intentions before Wednesday. “There's a lot of decisions that have to be made before that. So that would be helpful. But I would think we know something before that.”

Maybe, just maybe, that day has arrived.