As Dean Lowry sees it, things should now get back to normal in Green Bay.

The disappointing season is over for Lowry and the Packers, and now it's time to regroup, refresh, and "go get it back," the defensive lineman and former Rockford Boylan star said from his Green Bay home. It all started in earnest Wednesday when the Packers introduced new head coach Matt LaFleur.

"Teams have had success going that way, with the younger, offensive-minded guys lately. This league is based on trends," said Lowry, the Northwestern standout who just finished his third season with the Packers. "I'm excited to meet him, and I'm excited to play for him. It's going to be fun, and we're ready for it to get back to normal around here."

Lowry meant that it's normal for the Packers to be suiting up for the playoffs. They haven't for the past two postseasons, after making the playoffs eight years in a row prior to that.

"To start off getting to the NFC title game, and then last year, I just pretty much figured we would be right back," Lowry said. "But nothing is easy in this league. We found that out fast."

Two years ago, with Sean McVay calling plays and LaFleur serving as offensive coordinator, the Rams became the first team in the Super Bowl era to go from last to first in scoring in a single season. LaFleur went on to be the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans this past season, and now he's the Packers head coach.

Lowry, who acknowledged he went right to the computer to search LaFleur's history when he learned of the hiring, doesn't know a lot about the new Green Bay leader. Much of what he knows comes from going against LaFleur's offenses in the league, including playing the Titans in the preseason opener this past August.

"I know he's a smart guy, and we'll just have to see how he approaches his new job," Lowry said. "It's going to be exciting to get a new, fresh voice in here, no matter if he's offensive- or defensive-minded. It's going to be refreshing to go back to work."