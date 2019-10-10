GREEN BAY — Davante Adams will play again this season, but it sure doesn’t sound like it’ll be in Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.
The Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 wide receiver spoke with reporters Thursday for the first time since suffering a toe injury during the team’s Sept. 26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — an injury he described as “a major injury” Thursday — and he did not sound very optimistic about facing the Lions.
“It is a major injury, so it’s something that we’ve got to pay attention to and make sure we monitor in the correct way to make sure it’s not something that gets re-aggravated later on in the season, or I come back a little too early and really mess the thing up,” said Adams, who hadn’t spoke with reporters since postgame interviews following the loss to Eagles, a game in which Adams caught 10 passes for a career-high 180 yards before sustaining the injury with roughly 10 minutes left in the Packers’ 34-27 loss.
“I can’t really tell you when I’m going to play. It doesn’t feel how I want it to feel at the moment, but we definitely have time. So we’ll just kind of playing this thing (out).”
Before Adams sat out Thursday’s practice, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said his star receiver was “getting a little bit better each and every day.”
But the injury is clearly weighing on Adams, who has been durable for most of his six-year NFL career. It sounded as if Adams learned a valuable lesson from what he did in 2015, when he played through an early-season ankle injury and clearly wasn’t the same, explosive player at the line of scrimmage. With the team already having lost Jordy Nelson for the season to a knee injury that year, Adams kept playing on the ankle and kept making it worse — and his production suffered.
“You can come back and make it worse or have it linger throughout the season,” Adams said. “Based off some of the minor things I’ve had since I’ve been here, I heal pretty quickly. (But) it’s not something you can just say, ‘I’m going to tough through this.’ It has to be healed, especially when you have ligament damage. We’ve got to be smart about it. I feel like we’ve made some strides in treating it, but we’ve got to make a few more.”
“The fact of the matter is I’m not playing through anything when it comes to this. It’s not the toughness thing. I’m not interested in winning any medal of honor awards or anything like that. I’m going to get back when it’s healed and when it’s ready to go. I’ll listen to my body and listen to our doctors.”
Without Adams, the Packers managed to beat the Dallas Cowboys last week, but they did it with quarterback Aaron Rodgers completing just four total passes for 55 yards to the team’s remaining wide receivers — Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd. The receivers were targeted 12 times and dropped three passes (two by Allison, one by Kumerow). Adams still leads the Packers with 25 receptions for 378 yards
So Adams knows that the team needs him back in the lineup ASAP.
“(But) playing football in the NFL is a little different than just going to Wal-Mart,” Adams said. “So I’ve got to make sure I’m feeling how I was before.”
Adams was one of 20 players the Packers listed on their injury report, where he was joined by Rodgers, who was listed as a limited participant with a knee injury. Rodgers is expected to play — he played all of last season despite a tibial plateau fracture in his knee, suffered in the season opener — and made no mention of the injury during his weekly session with reporters at his locker.
Starting safety Darnell Savage (ankle) and tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) also did not practice for the Packers. Cornerback Kevin King (knee/groin) was able to practice on a limited basis, as was starting cetern Corey Linsley (concussion), Valdes-Scantling (hamstring/calf) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (calf).
In Detroit, ex-Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (foot) was among those who did not practice.
Meanwhile, running back Jamaal Williams, who suffered a concussion and a neck injury against the Eagles that sent him to the hospital in an ambulance, cleared the concussion protocol and will be able to play against the Lions. He practiced fully Thursday and said he could have played against the Cowboys had the team’s medical staff cleared him.
Williams said he had no recollection of Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett’s helmet-to-helmet hit on him until seeing it on film. He said he never heard from Barnett after he was discharged from the hospital but harbored no ill will toward him.
“It's football. It's what I signed up to play,” Williams said. “I'm going to do a better job of trying to keep my head away from defenders.”