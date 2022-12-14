David Bakhtiari’s play remains at high level — but is he worth the risk of keeping?

GREEN BAY — In a year unlike any other, one thing has been consistent for David Bakhtiari: His elite level of play.

So while the Green Bay Packers five-time All-Pro left tackle has dealt with a balky, thrice-surgically repaired left knee, an emergency appendectomy and — on the positive side of the life-event ledger — the bye-week arrival of his and wife Frankie’s first child, daughter Felix Ann, his performance on the field has been exactly what his teammates and coaches have come to expect from him.

When he’s been on the field, that is.

Bakhtiari enters Monday night’s matchup against the struggling defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field having played 481 (57.7%) of the Packers’ 834 offensive snaps this season.

Whether he’ll be medically cleared to play against the Rams following his Dec. 2 emergency appendectomy, which forced him to miss the Packers’ pre-bye 28-19 victory over the Chicago Bears two days later, remains to be seen. When the team returned to practice on Tuesday for its first post-bye session, Bakhtiari was the only member of the active roster not participating.

If he doesn’t play against the Rams, it’ll mark the fifth game he’ll have missed this season, not including the two artificial turf games (against the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9 and at the Detroit Lions on Nov. 6) when his playing time was significantly curtailed because of concerns about the surface. This, after he played in only one game all of last season.

Although Bakhtiari was activated off the physically unable to perform list during training camp, he didn’t debut until Week 3, when the Packers won at Tampa Bay on Sept. 25.

And just when it appeared his knee, which he originally injured during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice, was no longer an issue — he played every single offensive snap in the Packers’ Nov. 13 win over Dallas and their losses to Tennessee on a short week on Nov. 17 and at Philadelphia on Nov. 27 — the appendicitis struck and sent him to the operating room instead of the practice field on Dec. 2.

All of which leaves Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst with a dilemma moving into 2023: Keep Bakhtiari, who’ll turn 32 next September, and hope his injury struggles will finally be behind him, or move on from him, create some needed salary-cap space but lose one of the league’s best blindside protectors.

“Obviously Bak’s been through a tough stretch here, right?” Gutekunst acknowledged during a bye week Q&A session with reporters. “(After) he got through the beginning of the season, he went through a stretch of games, that Thursday night game coming off a Sunday game, where I thought he played really, really well, and (the knee) was holding up really well.

“And then (he was) just snakebit with the appendectomy and what he’s going through right now. But he’s playing at a very, very high level.”

That he is. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari has yet to give up a sack in his 278 pass-protecting snaps, and he ranks fourth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. His overall grade of 82.1 is higher than his grades in 2015 (76,3, when he emerged as one of the NFL’s top young tackles) and 2019 (78.5, when he earned his fourth straight All-Pro nod).

“He’s been through a lot,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said. “We talk about this all the time — nobody knows another guy’s body. For how he feels after games or how he feels during the week, to get him out there on Sundays and be able to play at the level that he’s playing, it’s pretty cool. Obviously, I don’t have that talent, so I don’t really know. I’m excited for him and to see where he’s going still.”

The question, though, is whether he’ll be going elsewhere next season.

The four-year, $92 million extension he signed in November 2020 contained a $30 million signing bonus and $61.5 million in guarantees, but it’s also structured in a way that allows the Packers to get out of the deal and actually save money on the 2023 salary cap by doing so.

Moving on from him after this season would actually save the Packers $5.9 million in salary-cap space next year, but it’d also mean finding a replacement for Bakhtiari.

At the same time, they would at least have some options:

• Rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom, who has filled in for Bakhtiari the last two times he missed games;

• Yosh Nijman, who started eight games at left tackle a year ago and backed Bakhtiari up this year until shifting to right tackle when the coaches thought Bakhtiari was in the clear;

• Or Elgton Jenkins, who played well at left tackle last season before tearing the ACL in his left knee. Jenkins, however, is in the final year of the rookie deal he signed as a second-round pick in 2019 and will be a free agent.

“Left tackles don’t grow on trees,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve had some guys fill in excellently for him — Zach Tom, coming in and doing what he’s done as a rookie, and the late-minute, last-minute fires he’s been thrown into, it’s been pretty impressive.

“But again, (that’s) another offseason decision. We’ll try to get through all that stuff and see how everything fits. There’s so many things that are so interdependent on each other. But again, he’s playing at a really, really high level for us.”

For his part, Bakhtiari has focused on his weekly routine in hopes of being ready for game days — much like 2000s left tackle Chad Clifton, who scarcely practiced during the week, Bakhtiari midweek workload has been reduced — while trying to compartmentalize the uncertainty that lies ahead for him.

“I’m trying to do my job to the best of my ability and doing everything I can, and controlling what I can control,” Bakhtiari said earlier this season. “That’s really what I can do at this juncture, given the cards I’ve been dealt.

“It’s not the best-stacked hand, but whatever I can do to contribute, whatever I can give to this team, whatever is better for the team, is what I can and what I will do.”