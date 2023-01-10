David Bakhtiari’s modified practice schedule worked, and he hopes to do with Packers in 2023

GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari mulled his options Tuesday evening. He didn’t really like any of them.

The Green Bay Packers five-time All-Pro left tackle had just been reminded of the story of the team’s last great blindside protector before him, Chad Clifton.

And so, given the Packers’ season-long struggle to figure out the best approach for him to be at his best on game day, Bakhtiari was asked Tuesday evening what high-performance vehicle he wanted to be.

Perhaps the Range Rover Autobiography luxury SUV? Maybe the Maserati MC20 Cielo or some other high-end speedster?

“Not a fan of either of those,” Bakhtiari replied. “I’m a Lamborghini fan. But apparently … that’s taken.”

OK, so evidently the nicknaming will have to wait.

But it surely won’t take as long as it took to conjure up a practice schedule that would work for Bakhtiari, who endured three knee surgeries in an 18-month span after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice — sending him on a frustrating odyssey that cost him virtually all of the 2021 season and had him in-and-out of the lineup for the first half of the year.

In fact, Bakhtiari believes that, in concert with the athletic training, medical and coaching staffs, he’s found the right balance that will allow him to have a healthy and productive 2023 season, which he hopes will be spent in Green Bay, just like his first 10 NFL seasons.

“I do love practicing, so I don’t want to give it up. Because I like competing,” Bakhtiari explained as he and his teammates cleaned out their lockers in the wake of Sunday night’s season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions — a defeat that came in a win-and-you’re-in scenario for the Packers.

“It’s very egotistical for me to say, but I don’t really think I need too much practice at this point. I have 10 years of experience. I’ve done well over tens of thousands of pass sets. I’ve kind of seen it all, felt it all. So really it’s, ‘Give me a couple pass sets, a couple aiming points. Let me kind of fit in my pads a little bit.’ Everything banks into my head and (then it’s about) making sure I know who to block and what the game plan is. Then things kind of make sense.”

Bakhtiari, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list during training camp but didn’t debut until Week 3 at Tampa Bay, wound up playing only 597 of the Packers’ 1,094 snaps on the season (54.6%).

But the knee, which cost him the Packers’ Week 7 loss at Washington and limited his snaps against the New York Giants in London in Week 5 and at Detroit in Week 9, wasn’t the only issue. His Dec. 2 emergency appendectomy sidelined him for another month, forcing him to miss the first three games in the Packers’ four-game winning streak.

He returned to the lineup on Jan. 1 against Minnesota and played all 60 of the Packers’ offensive snaps against the Lions. Unlike last year, when he played 27 snaps in the regular-season finale at Detroit but the knee sidelined him for the team’s NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers two weeks later, Bakhtiari was ready and raring to go this time around for a playoff game that never came.

“I have very high expectations for myself so, of course, I would like to be out there every snap, every game, and I’d like to change where our record is and continue to keep playing,” Bakhtiari said. “Great, yeah, I’m happy, for sure. But, on the same end, that’s not really where my mind’s at. My mind’s more wanting to correct and grow from what we didn’t do.”

Said coach Matt LaFleur: “I thought that once we got him back out there on a consistent basis, once we learned how to best practice him, once he learned how to do that for himself, I thought he played at a pretty high level.”

That he did. He didn’t allow a single sack according to Pro Football Focus, and he tied for first in the NFL in pass-block win rate (95%) according to ESPN analytics — a level of play that should make it difficult for the Packers to move on from him during the offseason.

That roster bonus is designed to force general manager Brian Gutekunst to decide whether he wants to go another direction at left tackle — perhaps moving recently extended left guard Elgton Jenkins to left tackle, or maybe playing rookie Zach Tom, who filled in for Bakhtiari after his appendectomy, there — or restructure his deal to keep him on the roster at a lower number for next season.

Bakhtiari wouldn’t say if he’d be open to taking a pay cut to stay with the Packers, and Gutekunst isn’t slated to speak to reporters until Friday. But when he was asked about Bakhtiari during the team’s bye week last month, Gutekunst replied: “Left tackles don’t grow on trees. We’ve had some guys fill in excellently for him … But again, (that’s an) offseason decision. We’ll try to get through all that stuff and see how everything fits. There’s so many things that are so interdependent on each other. But again, he’s playing at a really, really high level for us.”

For his part, Bakhtiari is just looking forward to a normal offseason in which he can train for the upcoming season instead of rehabbing an injury from the previous one. He’s also started scheduling those training sessions around quality time with his wife, Frankie, and the couple’s newborn daughter, Felix Ann.

“I’m a big future thinker so I’ve already planned on how I can curate a little bit of my workouts to accommodate my daughter and what things I can do to get creative on maximizing my time with her while still getting my workout routine,” Bakhtiari said. “(Like) going on these long walks with her and her stroller. That’s more of my ‘active recovery.’

“Those are the things I’m excited about. I may have to skip out on my yoga or whatever with the guys, but those are things that are on my mind. I really can’t wait. I’ve loved being a dad since the moment it happened. I’m just excited to see her grow, and she’s been growing a lot. It’s awesome.”

Extra points

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go!” with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady encouraged Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to take his time in deciding whether to play next season. “I think the important thing is the day after the season — and I made this mistake — is not to decide the future,” Brady said. “Aaron, in my belief, is spectacular. He can obviously continue to play and he has all the ability in the world to do that. And there’s a lot of other things that come into play. He’ll make that decision when it’s right for him. And everyone should give him the time and space to do it.” … The Packers signed 13 players to futures contracts on Tuesday, and three of them are new to the team: kicker Parker White, safety James Wiggins and cornerback Tyrell Ford. The other 10 spent at least part of the season on the team’s practice squad: tight end Austin Allen and Nick Guggemos, wide receiver Jeff Cotton, tackle Jean Delance, quarterback Danny Etling, cornerbacks Kiondre Thomas and Benjie Franklin, running back Tyler Goodson, outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, and defensive lineman Chris Slayton.