David Bakhtiari returns to action — at Aaron Rodgers’ texting behest — in Packers' loss to Lions

Extra points

LaFleur said players will have Monday and Tuesday off but then practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday during the playoff bye. “It’s not going to be like training camp grinding days; we’re going to get them in and out,” LaFleur said. “But there’s certainly some things that we can improve upon. So, we have to take advantage of that time.” … The Packers lost wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and nickelback Chandon Sullivan (knee) to injuries during the game, although the severity of their injuries is unclear. “Obviously anytime a guy goes out you’re definitely concerned about it,” LaFleur said. … Rodgers said his fractured pinkie toe “made it out again OK. We’ll probably do a scan and X-ray the next couple of days and see where it’s at, but I feel like it’s going to be a non-issue moving forward.” … LaFleur said having running back Aaron Jones (knee) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow) sit out the game was “definitely precautionary. Those guys have been battling through some things, but we feel good about where they’re at.”