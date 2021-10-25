David Bakhtiari inches closer to return, but Packers mum on whether he’ll play against Cardinals

GREEN BAY — While it’s still unlikely that the Green Bay Packers will get five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari back for Thursday’s pivotal NFC showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Matt LaFleur did not rule Bakhtiari out on Monday.
“We’ll kind if take it day by day,” LaFleur said during his day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters, following the team’s 24-10 win over Washington on Sunday. “I can give you an update as we get closer to the game.”
Bakhtiari, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he comes back from the torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered during a Dec. 31 practice, did start practicing last week, opening the three-week window the team will have before having to activate him to the roster.
But with a short week leading into the Thursday game, the team won’t have any full-fledged practices for Bakhtiari to use to get closer to game-ready, making it more likely that he’d make his 2021 debut at Kansas City on Nov. 7.
That said, he can do some football drills outside of the practice structure, although how extensive such sessions would be is unclear.
“That’s what some of the developmental work that we do post-practice is really intended for,” LaFleur said. “Whether it’s that situation (with a player coming off an injury) or whether it’s some of your younger players or practice squad players that aren’t getting the reps that you’d like them to get, you spend more time with them doing more individual-type activities. Or you can do whatever you need to get done, I guess.”
Mercilus impresses
LaFleur liked what he saw from recently signed outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, who played 31 of the Packers’ 72 defensive snaps on Sunday and had one quarterback pressure but did not record a tackle. Mercilus signed with the team on Thursday morning and practiced just twice before playing against Washington. The Packers needed Mercilus to log meaningful snaps with veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith missing the first game of his NFL career because of an oblique strain.
“I thought he did a nice job,” LaFleur said. “I thought there were certainly some plays where he had some good disruption, and I think he’ll continue to grow within our system and getting to know, not only the terminology, but assignments. Hopefully we’ll see him out there more and more.”
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers raved about the team adding Mercilus, saying after Sunday’s game, “I’m a big fan of the Mercilus signing, for a number of different reasons. But the way that Preston has played this year, and his leadership, and obviously the way that Rashan (Gary) has played, and then bringing in a stud like Whitney, who’s motivated and I think can still play at a high level, um, I really like that signing.”
Health watch
While the Packers didn’t practice on Monday, they were required to file an estimated injury report with the league — and their estimations were encouraging. Only backup offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, who has been sidelined for several weeks with a back injury, would not have practiced.
The Packers listed defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle), cornerback Kevin King (shoulder, back), defensive end Dean Lowry (ankle) and Smith as limited participants. King and Smith didn’t play against Washington, while Clark and Lowry did.
The team also listed long-snapper Hunter Bradley (hand), tight end Josiah Deguara (finger) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (shoulder) as full participants. All three played against Washington.