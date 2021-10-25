David Bakhtiari inches closer to return, but Packers mum on whether he’ll play against Cardinals

GREEN BAY — While it’s still unlikely that the Green Bay Packers will get five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari back for Thursday’s pivotal NFC showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Matt LaFleur did not rule Bakhtiari out on Monday.

“We’ll kind if take it day by day,” LaFleur said during his day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters, following the team’s 24-10 win over Washington on Sunday. “I can give you an update as we get closer to the game.”

Bakhtiari, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he comes back from the torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered during a Dec. 31 practice, did start practicing last week, opening the three-week window the team will have before having to activate him to the roster.

But with a short week leading into the Thursday game, the team won’t have any full-fledged practices for Bakhtiari to use to get closer to game-ready, making it more likely that he’d make his 2021 debut at Kansas City on Nov. 7.

That said, he can do some football drills outside of the practice structure, although how extensive such sessions would be is unclear.