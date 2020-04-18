Dave Hyde: No one knows what they're talking about when it comes to quarterbacks in the NFL draft

New England's Bill Belichick knows what he wants in a quarterback. Accuracy is the No. 1 criteria, a two-decade-old report from former scout Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com said.

Belichick's Patriots took Tom Brady in the fifth round and Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round. That's why they're so smart, right? Well, maybe. Or maybe they're so smart because of all the other quarterbacks Belichick drafted: Rohan Davey, Kliff Klingsbury, Matt Cassel, Kevin O'Connell, Zac Robinson, Ryan Mallett, Jacoby Brissett, Danny Etling and Jarrett Stidham.

Giving credit for Brissett and Cassel, that means Belichick has found four NFL quarterbacks in 11 picks. Maybe five if Stidham emerges. Still, that's not great by statistical standards. It's great by philosophical ones, though.

Belichick knows to keep taking them. It's that difficult to find one. Bill Parcells was humbled searching for quarterbacks so many times that when he took over the Dolphins in 2008 he said, "You do your work in finding one. And hope you have some luck."

That's why you don't question the Dolphins trading a second-round pick for Josh Rosen last year — no matter how it turns out. You hope general manager Chris Grier knows what he's looking for. But you don't question the continual turning over of rocks.