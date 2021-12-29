Dave Birkett: Why Lions have a brighter future than Bears, Vikings

The Chicago Bears are worse off than the Vikings, with the exception of having a rookie quarterback in Justin Fields who still has a world of development ahead. The Bears have a bottom-third-of-the-NFL roster and almost certainly will be undergoing major changes this offseason.

Matt Nagy's days as head coach appear numbered. Ryan Pace's future as GM could be, too. And outside of Fields, the Bears are light on players for their nucleus.

The Lions have been worse than the Vikings and Bears on the field this season, but they are ahead of both when it comes to their rebuild. The Lions have a bona fide offensive line to build around and four first-round picks in the next two drafts (compared to two for the Vikings and one for the Bears).

I've said from Day 1, I don't know if Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes will be successful in their jobs, but they have laid out a clear vision for this organization, one that's taken shape on the field the past seven weeks.

The Lions want to beat people up in the trenches and have the personnel, at least on offense, to do so. They should nab a pass-rusher (or two) in this year's draft, which will help move the defense in the same direction, and Campbell's strength as a leader and motivator is unquestioned.