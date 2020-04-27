Dave Birkett: It's now or never: Bob Quinn, Lions can't let 2020 NFL draft class go to waste

I like most of what Quinn did in this year's draft. I like it enough to think he's positioned the Lions for a rebound of some sort this fall.

He made measured picks early in the draft. He grabbed the best players in the class at two separate positions of need with his first two selections. He got good value in his Day 2 trade up, according to the popular Jimmy Johnson trade chart. And he filled a couple needs with depth plays late.

Looking at what the Lions have done the last three days, they're in position to extract more value out of their draft class than any team in the NFC North, though to be fair, that's how the draft is set up to work with bad teams getting first crack at the best players.

I wouldn't categorize this draft as a grand slam for the Lions. Maybe if Chase Young fell in their lap at three or they were able to trade down from that spot and pick up a host of other valuable assets while still getting Jeff Okudah.

But reasonably, there's not much to quibble with when it comes to what Quinn did.

Okudah in Round 1 has the ceiling of an All-Pro cornerback. His ex-coaches at Ohio State gush about his work ethic and skill set and desire to be great, and he's clearly a fit for what the Lions want on and off the field.