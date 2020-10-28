Davante Adams would be 'ecstatic' to see Packers add receiver at trade deadline

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams was not about to say something foolish.

So even if the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 wide receiver believes in his heart of hearts that general manager Brian Gutekunst needs to swing a deal or two before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Adams wasn’t about to come right out and say so.

“That’s definitely a question (where) it’s a little bit safer to say that once you’re not playing for the team anymore,” Adams said. “I don’t know how how it would be looked at if I came through and said, ‘Yeah, I’m always looking at that trade deadline, like, why don’t we sign somebody? We really need somebody. It sucks that we don’t ever sign anybody.’

“Obviously, everybody’s open to making the team better and to get us to winning that (Super) Bowl ultimately, but I’m just playing ball and letting those guys take care of it (in the front office). I don’t get paid enough to be out here worrying about personnel and all that.”

Adams also said that he doesn’t even know when the trade deadline is — “I’m like living under a rock and just playing football during the season,” he said — but acknowledged that he’d be “ecstatic” if the team added a receiver to his group.