GREEN BAY — Davante Adams may not be sidelined for a long time with his turf toe injury, but the Green Bay Packers' No. 1 receiver won’t be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
The Packers ruled Adams out for the game on Friday, after their biggest offensive playmaker missed his third straight day of practice with the right toe injury he sustained in last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
After catching 10 passes for 180 yards against the Eagles, Adams has 25 receptions for 378 yards on the season. The Packers’ other five wide receivers currently on the roster — Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd — have a combined 25 receptions for 305 yards.
At his post-practice press briefing, Packers coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t talk about Adams’ status before the report became official a few hours later, but he did say he would be willing to take a decision about a player’s status up to the 90-minutes-before-kickoff deadline for the game-day inactive list — even if that player hadn’t practiced all week, as Adams hadn’t.
But apparently, the team’s medical staff made it clear that Adams isn’t close enough to playing that he’d merit being a game-time decision.
“Absolutely. You want to put your best players on the field and he’s a guy that’s got a ton of reps. So, I would feel comfortable with him, without a week of practice, just going out there and playing,” LaFleur said. “But it would totally be a case by case basis.”
Without Adams, the Packers figure to start Valdes-Scantling and Allison at receiver but could turn to Kumerow to pick up some of the slack. Kumerow missed the last two games with a shoulder injury but had a strong training camp, and LaFleur admitted Friday he and the coaching staff had done a poor job of getting Kumerow more opportunities earlier this season. The former UW-Whitewater star has played merely seven offensive snaps this season and has one 12-yard reception.
“I think he’s had a good week of practice and I know he’s locked into what we’re asking him to do. I think he’ll be ready to go,” LaFleur said. “I think we could have done a better job as a staff. It starts right here (with me). I could have made sure that he was getting in there more.”
Asked if he’s fully healthy and ready for a greater role on offense, given his close connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Kumerow replied, “Davante’s a real detailed guy. He’s definitely into his notes and him and Aaron, they make a lot of plays together. They’ve got a good trust. Aaron trusts where Davante’s going to be and sometimes he just lets it fly and Davante’s going to be there.
“We’re all hungry. We’re all looking to make plays.”
Health watch
The Packers also ruled No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (head/neck) and cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) out for Sunday, with neither move being a surprise. Williams suffered a concussion and neck trauma on the first play of last week’s loss to the Eagles and has yet to practice since, and Brown left that game with his hamstring injury and missed all four practices this week.
Williams’ absence means the Packers will go into Sunday with starter Aaron Jones, fullback Danny Vitale and rookie sixth-round pick Dexter Williams in the backfield. Dexter Williams has yet to be active for a game this season.
Asked Friday whether being thin at the position would discourage him from running the ball as much as he’d like, LaFleur replied, “It obviously is a concern, especially like last week when you lose a guy on the first play of the game. … (But) you’re not afraid to run the ball. But going into the game, it’s not swaying our decision-making process one bit.”
Meanwhile, the Packers listed cornerback Kevin King (groin) as doubtful and starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga (shoulder) as questionable. King didn’t practice all week after leaving the Eagles games with his injury — after a strong performance while matched up with Philadelphia wideout Alshon Jeffery — while Bulaga practiced on a limited basis each day.
The Packers also listed inside linebacker Oren Burks (chest), defensive end Montravius Adams (shoulder) and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (shoulder) as questionable. Burks practiced all week and could be in line for playing time after missing the last three preseason games and all four regular-season games with a partially torn left pectoral muscle.
If King can’t go and Brown already ruled out, the Packers would likely go with veteran Tramon Williams opposite Jaire Alexander at cornerback. They also have young corners Ka’dar Hollman and Chandon Sullivan at the position and could line up hybrid safety/cornerback Josh Jackson there, too.
“I feel like we’re in a good spot (there),” LaFleur said. “We’ll see how it shakes out.”
If Bulaga can’t play, the Packers would likely go with second-year man Alex Light, as offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said the coaches would rather not shuffle the line more than they have to. The other option would be to move right guard Billy Turner to right tackle and bring Lucas Patrick off the bench to play right guard.
“One thing you try and avoid is moving a starter from one spot to another spot and then putting in another guy,” Stenavich said. “You want to keep the line intact as much as possible and just plug a hole here or there. I think we can have a lot more confidence now knowing that Alex came in and did a good job (against Philadelphia).”