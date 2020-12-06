Davante Adams gives Aaron Rodgers more than his 400th TD pass in Packers’ 30-16 win over Eagles

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams’ first thought after muscling his way across the goal line was that he had to deliver the ball to the guy who’d thrown it to him.
But in truth, the Green Bay Packers star wide receiver had been thinking about such a play all day, knowing that his quarterback had entered Sunday’s 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles needing three touchdown passes to reach 400 for his career.
And so, after his 9-yard touchdown, Adams got down on his knees in the end zone and presented the ball to his pal and quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, while fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard came up behind the future Pro Football Hall of Famer and gently placed an imaginary crown atop his helmet.
“Like four hours before the game, I was on Twitter and somebody Tweeted out that he was at 397 and he needed three more, so I made everybody on the team aware who’s a pass catcher,” Adams recounted Sunday evening. “I said, ‘Whoever catches the third touchdown today, don’t throw the ball, keep the ball.’ Because I don’t think Aaron has any of his ‘century mark’ touchdown passes.”
Adams was right about that. James Jones had thrown his 100th touchdown ball into the Georgia Dome stands in Atlanta in 2011. Rodgers had deferred to Adams on his 200th touchdown ball in 2014 against Minnesota because it had been a milestone for the then-rookie Adams: His first NFL TD. And Rodgers had lost track of his 300th TD ball, which he’d thrown to Ty Montgomery in Atlanta in 2017. So Adams made sure he delivered No. 400 — even if it was a little dramatic for Rodgers’ taste.
“I was thinking, ‘Get up, man. Get up. What are you doing?’ (But) it was a cool moment,” said Rodgers, who finished the game 25 of 34 for 295 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions (128.9 passer rating). “Again, to throw (No. 400) to him … he did all the work.”
LIVE: @AaronRodgers12 meets with the media following #PHIvsGB 🎥 https://t.co/I17AzB55kC— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 7, 2020
And therein lies what might make the Rodgers-Adams combination even better than Rodgers’ connections with past great pass-catchers like Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson or Randall Cobb — for the first time, he is playing with someone who very well might be the NFL’s best wide receiver.
With his 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, Adams enters the season’s final four games with 84 receptions for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s put those numbers up in just 10 games, having missed two games with a hamstring injury, and Sunday he became the first player in NFL history to have 80-plus receptions, 1,000-plus receiving yards and 12-plus receiving TDs in his first 10 games of a season. It also marked his seventh straight game with a touchdown catch, tying Hall of Famer Don Hutson’s franchise record.
“He’s phenomenal,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “The guy is so unbelievably talented. He works so hard, he’s got great instincts, awareness, intelligence. That’s what the great ones have, and he’s a great one. And he’s got a great quarterback throwing to him as well, which definitely helps. There’s no doubt about it. Those guys are two phenomenal players. You could argue they are the best at what they do.”
The play that left LaFleur’s and Rodgers’ mouths agape was before No. 400, when LaFleur called a shot play from the Packers’ own 1-yard line and Rodgers launched a 42-yard strike that came down in Adams’ hands with two defenders all over him.
LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media following #PHIvsGB 🎥 https://t.co/PGnsJwrkLe— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 7, 2020
After the game, Rodgers still couldn’t understand how Adams had made the play — “I just shook my head and came back and said, 'How the hell did you catch that ball?' " Rodgers said — while the play happened right in front of LaFleur on the Packers’ sideline.
“There's no coverage for the perfect ball and for the perfect reception. And that's exactly what happened,” LaFleur raved. “It might be one of the most spectacular catches I've ever seen.
“We gave Aaron enough time and he trusted his receiver. It's hard not to trust a guy of Davante's caliber. But the catch he made on that, it was spectacular. It's ingrained in my brain now because it was right there in front of me. It was one of the best catches I've ever seen."
But for Adams, it’s becoming routine. And while Rodgers was giving Adams the credit, Adams was claiming he was only a bit player in Rodgers’ moment.
“To be able to get 400, man, it’s awesome. It’s a lot of touchdowns to throw,” Adams said. “It’s cool for me, but I think he wins in the coolness department on that.”
Photos: Aaron Rodgers reaches career milestone as Packers down Eagles
