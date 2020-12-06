Davante Adams gives Aaron Rodgers more than his 400th TD pass in Packers’ 30-16 win over Eagles

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams’ first thought after muscling his way across the goal line was that he had to deliver the ball to the guy who’d thrown it to him.

But in truth, the Green Bay Packers star wide receiver had been thinking about such a play all day, knowing that his quarterback had entered Sunday’s 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles needing three touchdown passes to reach 400 for his career.

And so, after his 9-yard touchdown, Adams got down on his knees in the end zone and presented the ball to his pal and quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, while fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard came up behind the future Pro Football Hall of Famer and gently placed an imaginary crown atop his helmet.

“Like four hours before the game, I was on Twitter and somebody Tweeted out that he was at 397 and he needed three more, so I made everybody on the team aware who’s a pass catcher,” Adams recounted Sunday evening. “I said, ‘Whoever catches the third touchdown today, don’t throw the ball, keep the ball.’ Because I don’t think Aaron has any of his ‘century mark’ touchdown passes.”