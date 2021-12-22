Davante Adams doesn’t care that Ravens’ ‘17 Bulldog’ scheme against was an ‘amazing compliment.’ He wants the football.

“I appreciate it, because obviously it says something about what they think about me as a player, to go out there and do that. Obviously, they were down on their depth as well. Who’s to say if they would have done it had they been a little more healthy? But either way, we’ve got to find a way to be productive — regardless.”

Which is where LaFleur and Hackett come in. Throughout the season, they’ve moved Adams around formations or put him in motion on nearly every play, and despite all the attention he’s garnered, he’s managed to catch 96 passes for 1,248 yards and eight touchdowns — despite missing the Oct. 28 win over Arizona while on the COVID-19 list. But it’ll take more than that to get him the ball if more defenses are hell-bent on taking him out.

“I think as a coach, you always enjoy the chess match and trying to stay one step ahead of the opponent,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, they had a plan to not allow ‘17’ to get the ball, and for the most part they did a pretty decent job.