Davante Adams doesn’t care that Ravens’ ‘17 Bulldog’ scheme against was an ‘amazing compliment.’ He wants the football.

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams pulled out his iPhone Wednesday afternoon and held it up to the camera. He most definitely was not smiling.
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver was showing off a collage he’d created of screen captures depicting how the Baltimore Ravens had defended him on Sunday, with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale having designed a scheme — named “17 Bulldog” — in which two or even three Ravens defenders were assigned to Adams on virtually every play.
Even for arguably the best receiver in the NFL, it was an absurd amount of attention, the likes of which guys who’ve seen a lot of football in their day — quarterback Aaron Rodgers, coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett — had never seen before.
And even then, it still hadn’t completely worked. Adams had caught six passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ 31-30 victory, and all the focus being put on him opened things up for others, too.
Adams, who was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl on Wednesday evening, had spent much of his Zoom Q&A session with reporters discussing the Ravens’ approach, and how the Packers can counteract it if the Cleveland Browns decide to take a similar tack in Saturday’s Christmas Day matchup at Lambeau Field.
While Rodgers, LaFleur and Hackett had all raved about what the Ravens’ approach said about Adams’ talent — “an unbelievable amount of respect for a great player” and “an amazing compliment,” Hackett said — Adams described it another way.
“It’s a sign of respect, but it definitely was annoying,” Adams said, straight faced. “So hopefully it doesn’t happen too much moving forward.”
Toward the end of the conversation, Adams was asked about an early fourth-quarter play, on third-and-9 from midfield, on which the Ravens deployed three defenders to cover him: safety Anthony Levine at the line of scrimmage, in Adams’ face; cornerback Robert Jackson seven yards directly behind Levine, at the Baltimore 42-yard line; and safety Brandon Stephens over the top in case Adams somehow eluded the first two would-be defenders.
“Everybody’s been trying to make sure he has presence inside and out,” Rodgers explained, juxtaposing the Ravens’ tactics against what other teams have done this season. “Two guys in that close proximity, I haven’t seen that in a while. Teams will double him in the red zone and double him on third downs, so it’s nothing new. This wasn’t the first game that he’s faced a lot of attention. He’s been doubled for much of the season. But no, I don’t expect anybody else to play us and to not make him the focus of trying to stop us.”
Why? Because while the Ravens successfully kept the ball out of Adams’ hands on that specific play, the ploy failed: With Adams blanketed, Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling across the middle for a 25-yard gain to keep the drive alive. Adams gained 14 on the next play, and two plays after that Rodgers hit Valdes-Scantling for an 11-yard touchdown and a 28-17 lead. Valdes-Scantling wound up catching five passes for 98 yards and that TD.
After the game, Ravens running back Latavius Murray came up to Adams for a postgame handshake and delivered a message captured by NFL Films’ cameras: “Damn, man, we had a plan for you!” Then, as Rodgers and Adams made their way back to the visitors' locker room, Adams told Rodgers of the Ravens’ plan — the name came from Adams’ jersey number and him having played college ball for the Fresno State Bulldogs — and Rodgers told him it was “the biggest (sign of) respect you could possibly imagine.”
On Wednesday, Adams showed the play to reporters, then dutifully counted the defenders assigned to him. And while the lighthearted moment was entertaining, Adams made it clear he hopes the Ravens resorted to such a desperate approach because their secondary was besieged with injuries, including to No. 1 cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is out for the year.
“That was the first time I had, or at least had known about, a specific package being named after my college mascot,” Adams said. “When I saw it early on, I was just hoping it was something that didn’t last throughout the whole game. But when I saw that was kind of the direction they were going in, it was just a matter of making it work and figuring it out.
“I appreciate it, because obviously it says something about what they think about me as a player, to go out there and do that. Obviously, they were down on their depth as well. Who’s to say if they would have done it had they been a little more healthy? But either way, we’ve got to find a way to be productive — regardless.”
Which is where LaFleur and Hackett come in. Throughout the season, they’ve moved Adams around formations or put him in motion on nearly every play, and despite all the attention he’s garnered, he’s managed to catch 96 passes for 1,248 yards and eight touchdowns — despite missing the Oct. 28 win over Arizona while on the COVID-19 list. But it’ll take more than that to get him the ball if more defenses are hell-bent on taking him out.
“I think as a coach, you always enjoy the chess match and trying to stay one step ahead of the opponent,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, they had a plan to not allow ‘17’ to get the ball, and for the most part they did a pretty decent job.
“We’ll still continue to try to find ways to get Tae the ball. Obviously, he’s such a dynamic playmaker. You almost can’t get him the ball enough. But yeah, that is going to be a challenge moving forward. It’s a copycat league, and if other teams feel like that’s the best way to stop us, then I’m sure that’s what they’ll implement.”
Adams, meanwhile, hopes they won’t. But if they do, he insists he, Rodgers and the coaches will be ready to combat it.
“Am I surprised that teams haven’t paid a little more attention? Maybe. Am I surprised that they didn’t do that? No, because that’s going to some crazy measures to ensure you get the job done on defense,” Adams said. “I wouldn’t really anticipate anybody else doing that, but we’ll see what happens.”