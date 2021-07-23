Davante Adams breaks off contract talks with Packers as camp approaches

“We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, because he was already in that spot, but we’ve established a lot together. So, it would change a lot. Doesn’t mean potentially I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

Set to turn 29 on Dec. 24 and entering his eighth NFL season, Adams broke Sterling Sharpe’s franchise single-season reception record (112 in 1993) and tied Sharpe’s club record for touchdown catches in a single season, set in 1994. Adams came up 145 yards shy of Jordy Nelson’s single-season team yardage record (1,519 in 2014).