Davante Adams activated from COVID-19 list, ready to face Chiefs

“The worst part was just not being able to be here with the squad and travel,” said Adams, who even when injured had always attended each game. “That was kind of weird watching on TV. (I) definitely was excited watching my brothers go to work. But good to be back.”

As for any distraction Rodgers may have created during his controversial 46-minute interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Radio” while his teammates were on the practice field, Adams said he didn’t think the team would be affected.

“There’s already been enough news surrounding him. So, there’s already a certain amount we have to block out,” Adams said. “I said (on Thursday) when I came back, I said, ‘Hey look, this has been a crazy week. Yeah, I’m back, but it ain’t about me, and we got this stuff with ‘12’ not being here, but it ain’t about him. It’s about this whole team together. So, just lock in and do what you’ve got to do to be as mentally tapped in so you can go play your best game.”

Health watch

LaFleur declined to say what the team plans to do with franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is eligible to be activated from the physically unable to perform list, or wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has been designated to return from injured reserve.