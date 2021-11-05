Davante Adams activated from COVID-19 list, ready to face Chiefs

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams doesn’t know what the future holds for his friend and quarterback Aaron Rodgers or how effectively the Green Bay Packers will block out any distractions Rodgers’ situation may have created.
But Adams, the Packers superstar wide receiver, knows one thing:
“I’ll be playing Sunday,” Adams said.
Adams — after missing last week’s win at Arizona following a positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 25, despite being vaccinated — was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and has been cleared to play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
That means Rodgers’ backup, 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, will have Adams to throw to when he makes his first NFL start in place of Rodgers, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive on Wednesday. Because Rodgers is unvaccinated, he cannot return to the team until Nov. 13 at the earliest.
“Anytime you have the best receiver in the league, that’s definitely a calming influence out there in the huddle,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “(Adams is) a guy that’s been through it and can do anything you ask him to do. I think he’ll be very, very supportive of not only Jordan but the other 10 guys in the huddle.”
Adams said he suffered from headaches and body chills after contracting COVID-19, and that he “didn't feel too great for a few days.” After the symptoms subsided, his biggest struggle was being away from his teammates and watching the Packers’ 24-21 victory over the Cardinals from home on Oct. 28.
“The worst part was just not being able to be here with the squad and travel,” said Adams, who even when injured had always attended each game. “That was kind of weird watching on TV. (I) definitely was excited watching my brothers go to work. But good to be back.”
As for any distraction Rodgers may have created during his controversial 46-minute interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Radio” while his teammates were on the practice field, Adams said he didn’t think the team would be affected.
“There’s already been enough news surrounding him. So, there’s already a certain amount we have to block out,” Adams said. “I said (on Thursday) when I came back, I said, ‘Hey look, this has been a crazy week. Yeah, I’m back, but it ain’t about me, and we got this stuff with ‘12’ not being here, but it ain’t about him. It’s about this whole team together. So, just lock in and do what you’ve got to do to be as mentally tapped in so you can go play your best game.”
Health watch
LaFleur declined to say what the team plans to do with franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is eligible to be activated from the physically unable to perform list, or wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has been designated to return from injured reserve.
Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played since he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice, has been practicing and appears ready to be activated. So does Valdes-Scantling, who has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since the Sept. 26 win at San Francisco.
“I’ll let you guys know at kickoff,” LaFleur replied when asked about the team’s plans for each player. In truth, the Packers must activate them by Saturday afternoon in order for them to play against the Chiefs.
Cornerback Kevin King, who hasn’t played since suffering an Oct. 10 shoulder injury at Cincinnati and missed the two games before that with a concussion, was removed from the injury report and is set to play.
The team did rule out defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) and listed defensive end Dean Lowry (hamstring) as questionable. Backup offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) is also questionable.