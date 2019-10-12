GREEN BAY — Wide receiver Davante Adams won’t be the only key player the Green Bay Packers will be without Monday night against the Detroit Lions.
In addition to Adams (toe), the Packers on Saturday also ruled out safety Darnell Savage (ankle) and tight end Robert Tonyan (hip). Both were injured in last Sunday’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Without Savage, the Packers figure to start Will Redmond at safety alongside veteran Adrian Amos. Tonyan had a terrific 23-yard sideline catch against the Cowboys and was poised for more playing time; now the Packers will have to decide whether they need to call a tight end up from the practice squad and make a roster move before Monday. Unless they promote Evan Baylis or Ethan Wolf, the only tight ends the Packers will have available are veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the team was considering its options at tight end and pointed to the New England Patriots, who lost tight end Matt LaCosse to a knee injury during their game Thursday night and had to play the rest of the game out of their “11” personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers).
“With the Patriots, going in with two tight ends, a guy gets dinged and now you kind of limit yourself personnel-wise,” LaFleur said. “That’s certainly something that we’re looking at as we approach this game.”
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) and center Corey Linsley (concussion) were removed from the injury report and will play. Cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis on Friday for the first time since his injury but is listed as doubtful.
Meanwhile, ex-Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) will have to wait to face his former team. The Lions ruled Daniels, whom the Packers cut on the eve of training camp, out Saturday.