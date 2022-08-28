Darnell Savage, Dallin Leavitt return to practice for Packers

GREEN BAY — Darnell Savage was back in pads and back at practice Sunday, and the Green Bay Packers fourth-year safety expects to be back in the starting lineup for the team’s Sept. 11 season opener, too.

Savage, who hadn’t practiced since suffering what was initially described as a mild hamstring strain during the team’s Family Night practice on Aug. 5, went through Sunday’s session inside the Don Hutson Center and said afterward that he isn’t concerned about being ready to face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in two weeks.

“I’m not trying to rush anything,” Savage said. “These things can be really tricky, so you just really have to play it smart, to your body, and more importantly listen to those guys back there (in the training room) because they have more answers than I do.”

If Savage is good to go, it would give the Packers all of their preferred starters on their much-hyped No. 1 defense for opening day.

“I love the pace we’re at right now,” Savage said of the defense. “(We need to) just keep communicating, being on the same page and just growing closer and closer. I feel like that’s the biggest thing for us.”

Fellow safety Dallin Leavitt, one of the team’s new core special-teams players who has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury Aug. 12 at San Francisco, also returned to practice wearing a protective shoulder harness but indicated it was only a preliminary step toward being ready to play in a game.

“I’m still a ways off from where I want to be,” Leavitt admitted. “I’m trying to get healthy and get strong so I can go out there and play. (But today was) big progress. For sure. Being able to put the pads on, it was good to be out there and be around my teammates again.”

Summers cut

Head coach Matt LaFleur said he and general manager Brian Gutekunst aren’t planning on making any roster decisions before Tuesday’s final cutdown deadline — but the team made an exception in Ty Summers’ case.

Summers, a 2019 seventh-round pick, saw most of his action in his 50 career games (including playoffs) on special teams, but with the addition of first-round pick Quay Walker and the improvement of young inside linebackers Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie in camp left Summers as the odd man out at the position.

“Certainly we appreciate everything he has done here. He’s a hard worker and a great teammate, so it’s always tough when you have to let somebody like that go,” LaFleur said. “Certainly there’s a lot of tough decisions that are going to be made over the next couple of days.

“Anytime you invest a first-round pick in that room, you upgrade that room quite a bit. And the other guys are doing a good job.”

Asked if the team would make any further cuts before the deadline, LaFleur replied, “That’s something that Gutey and I have discussed. But I would think that we’re probably going to try to hold on as long as we can.”

Extra points

Right tackle Elgton Jenkins, who came off the team’s physically unable to perform list on Aug. 14 but had yet to take any 11-on-11 snaps, did not practice at all on Sunday and was seen riding a stationary bike with the rehabilitation group. LaFleur said the day off was “not necessarily planned,” but refused to explain further. Jenkins’ absence was not related to the torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered at Minnesota last Nov. 21, though. … Tight end Robert Tonyan and left tackle David Bakhtiari took part in drills during the open-to-the-media portion of practice, and LaFleur said before practice that Bakhtiari would only do individual work. But reporters left the Hutson Center before team periods began, so it’s unclear if Tonyan got any 11-on-11 work. … Tight ends Nate Becker and Alizé Mack, who both suffered injuries in Thursday night’s loss at Kansas City, did not practice. Nor did safety Innis Gaines, who reinjured his hamstring against the Chiefs.