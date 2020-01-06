Dallas Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy as new head coach, reports say

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are hiring former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy as the ninth head coach in Cowboys history, according to reports.
The news was first reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, and ESPN followed with its own report. The Associated Press also reported the hiring after FOX and ESPN.
Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020
McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett, who went 85-67 as the Cowboys coach from 2010-19. Dallas 2-3 in the playoffs under Garrett.
McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay, interviewed with Dallas on Saturday, according to media reports.
McCarthy won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.
The 56-year-old McCarthy also had interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants.
McCarthy was fired by Green Bay on Dec. 2, 2018 — with four games left in his 13th season as the team’s coach. Not wanting to uproot his family, McCarthy stayed in Green Bay, save for a few family trips.
“As I’ve said many times over the last eight or nine months, this year has been a gift. And I’m very thankful for it,” McCarthy explained in a recent wide-ranging two-hour interview on ESPN Wisconsin. “You definitely have to engage in your sense of humor. I should have written stuff down because it’d be a great book — just a bunch of awkward moments. But I can’t say enough about this community. I mean, unbelievable.
“That’s why it’s a joy to live here. It really is. I mean, it’s 10 degrees outside, but … it’s a joy to live here because of the people. There’s not too many days that go by that someone doesn’t thank you for the job that was done. Every once in a while you get the, ‘Oh … what are you still doing here?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I live here.’”
Not long after his firing, McCarthy decided to assemble a skeleton coaching staff of his former boss with the New Orleans Saints (Jim Haslett) and two former McCarthy assistants (ex-Packers inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley and ex-quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti). They’ve been working in “The Barn” ever since, as McCarthy reevaluates everything he did during a tenure that included eight straight playoff berths, three NFC Championship Game appearances and the Super Bowl XLV title following the 2010 season.
“I’m looking to grow. That’s been my whole theme this year — self-improvement. How can we get better? And that’s been my approach,” said McCarthy, who went 135-85-2 (including 10-8 in the postseason) as Packers coach and hasn’t spent a football season out of the game since his coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State in 1987.
“The best part professionally about this time is I’ve had to reflect. I’ve reflected on everything — coaching staff hirings, how you install (the playbook) … I’ve gone through every segment of my career.”
This story will be updated.
