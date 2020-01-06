Dallas Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy as new head coach, reports say

“As I’ve said many times over the last eight or nine months, this year has been a gift. And I’m very thankful for it,” McCarthy explained in a recent wide-ranging two-hour interview on ESPN Wisconsin. “You definitely have to engage in your sense of humor. I should have written stuff down because it’d be a great book — just a bunch of awkward moments. But I can’t say enough about this community. I mean, unbelievable.

“That’s why it’s a joy to live here. It really is. I mean, it’s 10 degrees outside, but … it’s a joy to live here because of the people. There’s not too many days that go by that someone doesn’t thank you for the job that was done. Every once in a while you get the, ‘Oh … what are you still doing here?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I live here.’”