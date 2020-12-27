Crown 'em? Not yet, but Packers move one step closer to NFC’s No. 1 seed by obliterating Titans

“I think it was a great measuring stick to see where we were at, what we’re capable of doing,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who spent the 2018 season as the Titans’ offensive coordinator before the Packers hired him in January 2019. “I thought our guys were outstanding. They answered the bell.

“It was complementary football at its finest, and that’s what it’s going to take for us to continue to move on and get wins and end up where we’d all like to end up.”

Despite the victory, the Packers have not yet clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the result of the Seattle Seahawks beating the Los Angeles Rams just before the Packers and Titans kicked off. Although Rodgers said the team’s plan was to play its starters regardless of whether the Seahawks (11-4) had won — “Even if L.A. had won today, the plan was to play,” Rodgers said — and now Green Bay’s easiest path to that top seed is to go to Soldier Field and beat the Bears (8-7), who need to win next Sunday to make the playoffs themselves.

