Crown 'em? Not yet, but Packers move a step closer to NFC’s No. 1 seed by obliterating Titans

GREEN BAY — After the second of Davante Adams’ three touchdown catches from Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers star wide receiver and his teammates celebrated on the sideline — with a coronation.

It was only the second quarter of what would wind up being a 40-14 rout of the visiting and overmatched Tennessee Titans at snowy Lambeau Field, so plenty of football remained. And, even with the victory, the Packers weren’t able to crown themselves as the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and gain the lone first-round playoff bye and homefield throughout the postseason that comes with it. That will have to wait until next weekend, when they can clinch the conference’s top spot with a road victory over the rival Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

But that wasn’t stopping the fun bunch on the bench. On the Packers’ snowy sideline, Adams’ teammates placed what appeared to be a plastic, one-step-above-a-Burger-King-paper-version crown — a nod to how offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett renamed the proverbial red zone inside opponents’ 20-yard lines as the “Gold Zone” — atop his head.

“The crown, you have to ask (No. 2 receiver) Allen Lazard. He came up with that,” Adams explained with a laugh during a Zoom call with reporters after the game. “Now he’s digging up treasure, all kinds of stuff.”