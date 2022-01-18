Cowboys, Mike McCarthy face same questions after another early playoff exit

After it didn't work and McCarthy, Prescott and other Dallas players criticized officials for the clock running out, Jones flatly rejected the supposed controversy with a dose of reality.

"I think this is a time that when you get this combination of players together, you need to have success, because we all know how it goes in the NFL," Jones said after Sunday's game. "The whole thing is set up to take away from the best, and add to the ones that need improvement, and personnel-wise, I think we have one of the best (teams)."

The Cowboys haven't even reached an NFC championship game since winning the last of the franchise's five Super Bowl titles during the 1995 season. It's quite a drought for Jones, also the club's general manager, after Dallas won three championships in four years early in his ownership.

Dallas had the No. 1 offense and an opportunistic defense that led the NFL in takeaways. Now Prescott has a 1-3 playoff record after the club's first wild-card defeat since Tony Romo infamously flubbed the snap on a potential go-ahead field goal late in a loss at Seattle 15 years ago. Add the frantic failure to get off a final snap to the growing list of playoff lowlights.