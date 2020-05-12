'Cowboys got a steal' in Mike McCarthy, former Packer Marshall Newhouse says

Newhouse then played in 15 games, including two starts, in 2013 as his Packers tenure came to a close. Newhouse has gone on to play for six more franchises, including the New England Patriots last season.

For Newhouse, though, McCarthy will always hold a special place for giving him his first NFL opportunity. The Packers used a fifth-round pick on Newhouse in 2010 and he's made the most of it.

Newhouse is now excited to see his former coach take over his hometown team and the organization where his cousin played and later worked.

"I'm indebted to (McCarthy) forever for how he gave me a shot in Green Bay," Newhouse said. "We won a Super Bowl and won a lot of games, put up crazy numbers, that's something I'll never forget. He's a great man on top of that.

"He's someone who I've called over the years and someone I know brings a lot of character and integrity to that role. I'm excited to watch him. I have no doubt the Cowboys will benefit from him being the head coach."

As for Newhouse, he's a free agent and continues to ready himself for another NFL opportunity. He's not ready to end his playing days yet.

"I still enjoy the game and I know I can still play," said Newhouse, 31, who lives in Austin during the offseason. "When the time comes that I'm like, 'My body is not letting me do what I need to do and my mind isn't all the way there,' then I'll be able to get out and figure out what's next."