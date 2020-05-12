'Cowboys got a steal' in Mike McCarthy, former Packer Marshall Newhouse says

Former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse feels that the Dallas Cowboys' ability to hire Mike McCarthy is the equivalent of a much-needed pick-six.
Newhouse started his NFL career under McCarthy with the Packers, part of a successful run that included winning the Super Bowl in the 2010 season and then three straight NFC North titles from 2011-13.
"I think the Cowboys got a steal, if there ever was a steal for a Super Bowl-winning coach," said Newhouse, whose cousin was the late Cowboys fullback Robert Newhouse.
"But (McCarthy) was kind of under the radar because he wasn't a young offensive genius or whatever, but he's produced multiple amazing offenses. I've been a part of a few. I have no doubt in my mind he's going to bring success to Dallas. There's better days ahead for them with him at the helm."
Newhouse was a rookie on the Packers' Super Bowl team, although he never saw game action. He still experienced the thrill of winning a championship, particularly in his hometown as the Packers knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium.
Newhouse became a key part Green Bay's offense after that, starting 13 games at left tackle during the 2011 season when the Packers went 15-1 in the regular season. He started all 16 games at left tackle during an 11-5 season in 2012.
Newhouse then played in 15 games, including two starts, in 2013 as his Packers tenure came to a close. Newhouse has gone on to play for six more franchises, including the New England Patriots last season.
For Newhouse, though, McCarthy will always hold a special place for giving him his first NFL opportunity. The Packers used a fifth-round pick on Newhouse in 2010 and he's made the most of it.
Newhouse is now excited to see his former coach take over his hometown team and the organization where his cousin played and later worked.
"I'm indebted to (McCarthy) forever for how he gave me a shot in Green Bay," Newhouse said. "We won a Super Bowl and won a lot of games, put up crazy numbers, that's something I'll never forget. He's a great man on top of that.
"He's someone who I've called over the years and someone I know brings a lot of character and integrity to that role. I'm excited to watch him. I have no doubt the Cowboys will benefit from him being the head coach."
As for Newhouse, he's a free agent and continues to ready himself for another NFL opportunity. He's not ready to end his playing days yet.
"I still enjoy the game and I know I can still play," said Newhouse, 31, who lives in Austin during the offseason. "When the time comes that I'm like, 'My body is not letting me do what I need to do and my mind isn't all the way there,' then I'll be able to get out and figure out what's next."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!