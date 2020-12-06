COVID-19 making this an NFL season like no other for sportsbooks and gamblers

One trend that has become particularly noticeable this season: Gamblers seem to be waiting longer than ever to place their bets as they wait till the last possible moment to see who's playing and who isn't.

DraftKings' line on Broncos-Saints went from New Orleans giving up 5.5 points to 16.5 points.

“That's one of the largest moves I've ever seen,” said Johnny Avello, head of sportsbook for DraftKings. “You just don't see that in the NFL.”

The sportsbooks say they roll with the punches when developments pop up, just as the gamblers must do. FanDuel's Sheeran said oddsmakers apply the latest news to their “core calculations” for each team.

Using Sunday's New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks game as an example, Sheeran said FanDuel has Seattle ranked as a 4.5 to 5-point better team than the NFL average. It has the Giants as 4 to 5 points lower than the NFL average.