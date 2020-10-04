COVID-19 hits hard: Chiefs-Patriots postponed, Titans' outbreak now up to 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The positive test results keep coming for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL’s first outbreak of COVID-19, and they're not alone anymore with the league postponing the New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs due to positive tests on both teams.

The coronavirus pandemic is making its presence known in the NFL.

The league is hoping to have the Patriots play the Chiefs in Kansas City on either Monday or Tuesday. But the Titans have had positive test results stream in daily for five days straight and could put the Titans' next home game against Buffalo (3-0) on Oct. 11 at risk with the NFL forced into even more rearranging of the schedule.

The NFL postponed Sunday's game between New England and the Super Bowl champs after “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were both added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list released on Saturday afternoon. The league also pushed the Colts-Bears game from an early kickoff to 4:25 p.m. to fill the slot left open by the Patriots-Chiefs.