Countermove: With Davante Adams stifled, Packers ride Aaron Jones’ huge day to 42-21 win over Lions

On the third quarter’s first play from scrimmage, Jones bolted up the middle, jetted between the Lions’ two safeties and was off to the races on a career-long 75-yard touchdown run to make it 24-14. The Lions went three-and-out on their next series, then Sullivan picked off a Stafford pass in the flat and returned it 7 yards for a touchdown and a 31-14 lead.

“I’ve talked about it over the years, how momentum changing and how monumental those opportunities to ‘double up’ can be, to go from a down 4 to up 10 in not much time,” Rodgers said. “We scored in 45 seconds, 50 seconds and we scored on one play. Next thing you know, we’re up by 10 points. That was important. ... And then Sully picks it off and we’re up three scores. Then you’re really, really playing downhill.”

Added LaFleur: “No doubt about it, that totally turned the tide and changed the momentum.”

Whether the Packers can keep riding that momentum remains to be seen, especially with a difficult road matchup with the New Orleans Saints looming next Sunday night. But two games in, they look like a vastly improved offense with players who across the board understand LaFleur’s scheme far better than they did in Year 1.