Could the Bears have signed Tom Brady in 2020? And what might have happened if they had?

"I'm excited," he wrote. "Most of all, I'm motivated. I want to deliver for my new team, my new coaches and my new teammates. I don't want to let anyone down. I'm going to give it everything I've got."

Even at age 42, Brady seemed rejuvenated by his fresh start, fully engaged on a new mission with a new team.

"I have things to prove to myself," he wrote. "The only way is through. If I don't go for it, I'll never know what I could have accomplished. Wanting to do something is different from actually doing it. If I stood at the bottom of a mountain and told myself I could scale the highest peak but then didn't do anything about it, what's the point of that?"

Brady and the Buccaneers will play host to the Bears on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The forecast calls for possible afternoon showers and a Bucs runaway. Brady is 5-1 against the Bears and has brought his fair share of thunder too.

In 2014, for example, the Patriots scored three touchdowns in a 57-second span late in the first half during a 51-23 beatdown at Gillette Stadium. Four years earlier, inside a Soldier Field snow globe, Brady shook things up to the tune of 369 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard strike to Deion Branch on the final play of the first half.