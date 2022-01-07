Could Seattle really trade Russell Wilson? Here are the cases for and against an offseason deal.

Yes, Russell has had some uncharacteristically bad passes this season, something that might be attributed to the busted middle finger on his throwing hand that required surgery. But that wouldn't affect his mobility, and his 13.7 rushing yards per game this season are the fewest of his career.

Moreover, Wilson has been completely obliterated on third downs this season, which has cost Seattle deeply. Seventeen of his 32 sacks have come on third down — including two in the loss to the Rams last month and two more in the loss to the Bears five days later.

It's not just the minimal rushing yards that are concerning — it's the lack of escapability in the most critical situations. That was Wilson's trademark, and if age is causing a decline in that area, it likely won't come back.

Plus, the Seattle's NFL draft cupboard is bare. Normally, this abysmal season would at least generate some interest in who the Seahawks might select in their highest draft position in more than a decade, but they dealt their first-round pick to the Jets for Jamal Adams. A Wilson trade addresses those concerns and allows for a true rebuild.

But then there's the case for keeping him: He's Russell Freakin' Wilson!