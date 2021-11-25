Could Packers' Aaron Jones return after missing just one game with knee injury?

The Packers haven’t played a Thanksgiving game since 2015, under previous coach Mike McCarthy, but Thursday practices are important in the NFL and most coaches, LaFleur included, simply move up their schedules to try to get players home earlier than usual.

“We’re making sure that we’re very efficient with our time in the building and we kind of sped everything up and try to get these guys out of here,” LaFleur said. “So they can still get the work in, because we obviously know that’s a big part of it — making sure our preparation’s on point in order for us to go out there and play our best ball — but also allow these guys some time with their families.”

Help on the edge

With Jonathan Garvin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Rashan Gary’s status uncertain because of an elbow injury (although he did practice on a limited basis again Thursday), and multiple edge rushers on injured reserve, the Packers signed outside linebacker Nate Orchard to the practice squad and released running back Kerrith Whyte from the practice squad.