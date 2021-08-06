Could ‘lights out’ De’Vondre Campbell solve what has ailed Packers at inside linebacker?

GREEN BAY — There are NFL coaches who rave about players so often you’re never quite sure whether their assessments are authentic.
Every guy is the best thing since sliced bread. Or all that and a bag of chips. Or the cat’s pajamas. Choose whatever colorful phrase you prefer.
But that’s not Matt LaFleur’s modus operandi. Sure, the Green Bay Packers third-year coach can certainly be effusive in his praise for players. Think about all the kind words he has lavished on three-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And don’t forget he spoke so glowingly about veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis at the start of his tenure his assistant coaches bought him a No. 89 jersey to tease him about it.
But those guys are stalwarts. When it comes to rank-and-file guys on the roster, LaFleur is slow to publicly criticize, but he’s also cautious not to oversell anyone. It’s probably a wise approach.
That’s why what LaFleur said about veteran inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on Friday morning was so jarring. After only one week of training camp, LaFleur put himself out there on Campbell, who only joined the team in June, signing a one-year, $2 million deal ($1.01 million signing bonus) as a free agent during the mandatory minicamp.
“De’Vondre, he has been lights out. He’s done a great job,” LaFleur gushed before the team’s pre-Family Night walk-through. “I think he’s done a really nice job of picking up what we’re asking him to do at a pretty quick rate.
“You can see the instincts that he has, and he’s very, very fluid. There’s been a couple instances in practice (where he showed) his ability to — whether it’s as a blitzer, whether it’s in coverage — he’s a very, very good athlete. … He’s really going to help our defense.”
Despite Campbell getting a late start in Green Bay, LaFleur said his early success in Green Bay is “not surprising” to him because he watched the 6-foot-4, 232-pound Campbell in Atlanta, where LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach in 2015 and 2016 and Campbell was a fourth-round pick from the University of Minnesota in 2016.
“Dre’s a guy that I’ve always had a lot of respect for,” LaFleur continued. “(I) think he’s a really good football player.”
It’s unclear how — or how often — new defensive coordinator Joe Barry will deploy two inside linebackers in his scheme. Previous defensive coordinator Mike Pettine used his sub packages roughly 80% of the time, and Barry likes to use a slot corner (called the “star” position in his scheme) extensively.
So far in camp, Campbell and second-year man Krys Barnes have lined up with the No. 1 unit when in the base defense, but it’s been Barnes wearing the helmet headset and calling the defensive plays in the huddle.
“My situation is a little bit different right now because I signed so late in the offseason,” Campbell explained. “I didn’t have the full offseason with these guys, so right now is where I’m trying to make my adjustments and figure out who the guys are around me, what their strengths and weaknesses are, (and they’re) figuring me out, as well.
“This first week has definitely been a great learning experience, just getting out there with my teammates, making mistakes and being able to correct them and get on the same page together.”
Even with those mistakes, Campbell certainly has shown Barry and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti something because he’s worked ahead of Kamal Martin, Oren Burks and Ty Summers, all of whom took part in the full offseason program. A year ago at this time, Martin had made a strong first impression as a rookie fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota and was running with the starters in Pettine’s scheme; now, the coaches were experimenting with him at outside linebacker before a knee injury kept him out of Thursday’s practice.
“I think it’s a really good defense. I think everything fits (me). It’s more about just really coming in and doing what I’m asked to do,” Campbell said. “Whatever it is they want me to do, I feel like I’m able to do it.”
One thing the coaches may ask Campbell to do is cover tight ends, who notoriously have created matchup problems for previous Packers defenses.
In his first five NFL seasons, Campbell played in 75 games (70 starts) and registered three interceptions, 19 pass breakups, six forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks and 462 total tackles, including an interception, a forced fumble, two sacks, three pass break-ups and 99 tackles in 11 games (10 starts) for the Arizona Cardinals last year.
“I feel like I’m more specialized in guarding tight ends,” Campbell said. “We have a lot of really good tight ends in this league, so personally, I feel like it’s just a skill-set thing. The league is changing as a whole. You have a lot of these tight ends that are basically extra wide receivers on the field.
“I feel like I bring the size and the speed that allows me to be able to match up rather than putting a safety on them. Sometimes, even if you have a really good coverage safety, most tight ends can overpower them due to size and strength difference. I feel like that’s something that’s a very big part of my game.”
Extra points
LaFleur said what fans will see the Packers offense and defense run during the Family Night practice on Saturday will be “somewhat vanilla” because the event is televised. “There’s some new wrinkles in all three phases that we don’t necessarily want to show,” LaFleur said. “But it will be a great opportunity to watch our guys, to go out there and compete against one another.” … LaFleur said he is still planning to have a live-tackling period at the end of the practice. … LaFleur said he’ll likely play his three young running backs (Kylin Hill, Dexter Williams and Patrick Taylor) during preseason and limit top running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon to little or no work in exhibition games.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…