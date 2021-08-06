Could ‘lights out’ De’Vondre Campbell solve what has ailed Packers at inside linebacker?

“You can see the instincts that he has, and he’s very, very fluid. There’s been a couple instances in practice (where he showed) his ability to — whether it’s as a blitzer, whether it’s in coverage — he’s a very, very good athlete. … He’s really going to help our defense.”

Despite Campbell getting a late start in Green Bay, LaFleur said his early success in Green Bay is “not surprising” to him because he watched the 6-foot-4, 232-pound Campbell in Atlanta, where LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach in 2015 and 2016 and Campbell was a fourth-round pick from the University of Minnesota in 2016.

“Dre’s a guy that I’ve always had a lot of respect for,” LaFleur continued. “(I) think he’s a really good football player.”

It’s unclear how — or how often — new defensive coordinator Joe Barry will deploy two inside linebackers in his scheme. Previous defensive coordinator Mike Pettine used his sub packages roughly 80% of the time, and Barry likes to use a slot corner (called the “star” position in his scheme) extensively.

So far in camp, Campbell and second-year man Krys Barnes have lined up with the No. 1 unit when in the base defense, but it’s been Barnes wearing the helmet headset and calling the defensive plays in the huddle.