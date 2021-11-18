Could David Bakhtiari’s season be over before it begins? ‘I sure as heck hope he’s able to go at some point,’ Matt LaFleur says

Pressed on why Bakhtiari seems to have regressed in his bid to return to action, LaFleur replied: “I’m not going to get into it, guys. You can ask a million different ways. I’m just going to tell you the same thing over and over. It’s day to day. It’s part of the process. He’s coming off a major injury. He’s doing everything in his power to get back as quickly as possible, and that’s just where we are right now.”

Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich shed some light on Bakhtiari’s frustrations with that process, acknowledging how eager Bakhtiari is to return but how that strong desire doesn’t necessarily translate into being physically ready to play.

“He’s just working through stuff. He comes in every day, same mentality, ready to go, ready to attack the day,” Stenavich said. “It’s going to be a grind for him. I think he’s realizing that.”