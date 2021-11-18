Could David Bakhtiari’s season be over before it begins? ‘I sure as heck hope he’s able to go at some point,’ Matt LaFleur says

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur never said on Thursday that franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari might not play this season.
But the Green Bay Packers coach never said Bakhtiari would definitely play this season.
Bakhtiari, who is coming back reconstructive knee surgery to repair a torn left ACL suffered during a Dec. 31 practice near the end of last season, once again didn’t take part in practice on Thursday, marking the third straight practice he’s missed.
After returning to practice on Oct. 21 and being activated from the physically unable to perform list on Nov. 10 at the end of the three-week practice window, Bakhtiari seemed on track to return to action last week against Seattle.
That didn’t happen, and now it’s almost certain he won’t play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Asked directly Thursday if Bakhtiari might miss the entire season, LaFleur replied: “Well, I mean, shoot, that’s a long time from now. So, I sure as heck hope he’s able to go at some point and, like I said, day to day.”
LaFleur insisted Bakhtiari has not suffered any sort of setback: “It’s part of the process. He’s coming off a major injury. We’re trying to put him in the best possible position for when he does return that he’s good to go.”
Pressed on why Bakhtiari seems to have regressed in his bid to return to action, LaFleur replied: “I’m not going to get into it, guys. You can ask a million different ways. I’m just going to tell you the same thing over and over. It’s day to day. It’s part of the process. He’s coming off a major injury. He’s doing everything in his power to get back as quickly as possible, and that’s just where we are right now.”
Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich shed some light on Bakhtiari’s frustrations with that process, acknowledging how eager Bakhtiari is to return but how that strong desire doesn’t necessarily translate into being physically ready to play.
“He’s just working through stuff. He comes in every day, same mentality, ready to go, ready to attack the day,” Stenavich said. “It’s going to be a grind for him. I think he’s realizing that.”
Later, Stenavich added: “From what I’ve seen of him in practice so far, there’s flashes where he looks great. It’s just going to be a matter of, can he sustain that for a game? That’s going to be the hardest thing because he didn’t have (training) camp, he didn’t have anything built up. Practices are limited right now. So, that’s going to be his biggest challenge, is getting to a place where he can sustain that performance for an entire game. That’s part of what we evaluate right now, and that’s probably going to be probably the biggest question.”
Extra points
The Packers added two players to the injury report after practice: safety Darnell Savage (ankle) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hip). It was unclear Thursday evening if those injuries occurred during practice or were issues before practice and limited their participation. … Valdes-Scantling’s addition could be problematic, as wide receivers Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Malik Taylor (abdomen) did not practice at all. Wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) was a full participant in practice. … Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) attended practice but did not participate. QBs coach Luke Getsy and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett downplayed any potential drawbacks to the 17-year vet not practicing. … Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) practiced on a limited basis wearing a large, bulky protective brace on his injured right elbow. “I don’t know Rashan’s body, but I know his will and his mindset. He wants to do everything he can to get out on that field Sunday,” fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith said. “He’s been feeling better each and every day.”