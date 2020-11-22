Costly fumble early in OT overshadows Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s contributions in loss to Colts

“The first one I thought ‘Quez, (based on) his release, might be expecting back shoulder. I anticipated back shoulder,” Rodgers said. “We weren’t on the same page.”

Valdes-Scantling wasn’t among the players who spoke with reporters via Zoom after the game — Rodgers and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey were the only two who addressed the media — but Valdes-Scantling posted twice to his Twitter account. He followed his first message (which read in part, “Without failure there is no growth”) by indicating he’d received death threats over his mistake.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur certainly did.

“I know he’s really hurting right now,” LaFleur said. “He made so many plays for us and not only in the pass game but in the run game, stuff that you guys probably don’t even notice that we’re not getting the yardage that we get if he’s not blocking his (expletive) off. So I can live with MVS. I’ve got more confidence in him now than probably ever.