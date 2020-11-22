Costly fumble early in OT overshadows Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s contributions in loss to Colts

Marquez Valdes-Scantling gave the Green Bay Packers hope. Then he gave away the game.
And Aaron Rodgers felt for him.
“I have a lot of love for Marquez,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said of the mercurial third-year wide receiver. “I see the guy every single day, see how much he cares about it.”
But unfortunately for Rodgers and the Packers, what they got from Valdes-Scantling during Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium was exactly what they’d gotten from him leading into Sunday:
Inconsistency. Flashes of greatness sometimes ruined by crucial mistakes.
And so, while Valdes-Scantling’s 47-yard catch on third-and-10 from the Green Bay 6-yard line helped set up the game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter, and the 51-yard pass interference penalty he drew on another deep ball shortly before halftime set up one of the Packers’ four first-half touchdowns, what Valdes-Scantling will be remembered for from Sunday’s loss will be his fumble on the second play of overtime — a critical error that led to Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s game-winning 39-yard walk-off field goal.
“It happens, unfortunately. A lot of it is fundamentals carrying the ball, but I’ve had my fair share of fumbles. It was just bad timing, obviously,” Rodgers said. “I think the ball was just a little loose. But that stuff happens. He made a big play at the end of regulation to get us going on third-and-10. Disappointed for him, disappointed for us.”
LIVE: Aaron Rodgers meets with the media following #GBvsIND 🎥 https://t.co/pqeHPJ5Ga7— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 23, 2020
Without Valdes-Scantling’s catch on third-and-10, the Packers likely lose in regulation. But that play underscored what’s become relatively clear with him: He can be a game-changer with his downfield speed and deep-ball ability, but the Packers never know what they’re going to get from him on intermediate routes within the offense.
Valdes-Scantling was coming off a career single-game best 149-yard performance (including a 78-yard touchdown) in last week’s win over Jacksonville and had caught six passes for 202 yards and three TDs over the past two games combined. But he also made an apparent mistake earlier in Sunday’s game, when in the third quarter he ran down the sideline on a third-down play where Rodgers was expecting him to stop the route for a back-shoulder throw.
Support Local Journalism
The series ended with that incompletion and the Packers ended up running only six offensive plays in the entire third quarter.
“The first one I thought ‘Quez, (based on) his release, might be expecting back shoulder. I anticipated back shoulder,” Rodgers said. “We weren’t on the same page.”
LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media following #GBvsIND 🎥 https://t.co/KAO5BGGoWu— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 23, 2020
Valdes-Scantling wasn’t among the players who spoke with reporters via Zoom after the game — Rodgers and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey were the only two who addressed the media — but Valdes-Scantling posted twice to his Twitter account. He followed his first message (which read in part, “Without failure there is no growth”) by indicating he’d received death threats over his mistake.
“Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick,” he wrote. “I’m good. My team got my back.”
Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back. ✊🏾— Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 23, 2020
Packers coach Matt LaFleur certainly did.
“I know he’s really hurting right now,” LaFleur said. “He made so many plays for us and not only in the pass game but in the run game, stuff that you guys probably don’t even notice that we’re not getting the yardage that we get if he’s not blocking his (expletive) off. So I can live with MVS. I’ve got more confidence in him now than probably ever.
“He continues to get better each and every day. Every time we go out there, he’s providing big plays. You can’t forget about the PI that he drew at the end of the half that led to a touchdown. I can live with MVS, and we’re going to continue to live with him and just hope that he can continue to get better and better and better. I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him.”
Photos: Colts erase Packers' early lead
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!