Cost-conscious Packers hoping Devin Funchess is bargain they’ve been seeking at receiver

“I worked so hard to come in and help the team and tried to prove myself and going down in the first game, it was drastic. But it’s life, and you’ve got to live on and keep fighting.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has acknowledged wide receiver is an obvious position of need for his team, but with some important contracts coming up next offseason and less salary-cap space to work with than he had last year, he stayed away from the more expensive deals like those given to Anderson and new New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (two years, $16 million).

So far in free agency, the Packers have re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis, agreed to terms with another of their own free agents in defensive back Will Redmond and added ex-Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey and ex-Detroit Lions right tackle Ricky Wagner after they were each cut by their respective teams.

Last year, Colts coach Frank Reich was high on the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Funchess, believing his size would be an asset, and liked what he saw throughout the offseason and training camp before the injury.