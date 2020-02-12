Cornerback Davon House to retire as a Packer

GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay cornerback Davon House announced Tuesday he is retiring from the NFL and will go out as a member of the Packers.

House, who played six seasons in Green Bay, informed the club of his decision. The announcement was made by general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“Green Bay has always been home & always will be,” House wrote on Twitter.

House was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft by the Packers out of New Mexico State. He played in 55 regular-season games with 26 starts and appeared in three postseason games in his two stints with Green Bay.

House contributed to teams that won the NFC North four times and finished with 11-plus wins on three occasions, including a franchise best 15-1 record in 2011.

House played for the Packers from 2011-14 and then 2017-18. He spent two years in Jacksonville.

