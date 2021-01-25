Corey Linsley grapples with finality of playoff loss, uncertain future as Packers clean out their lockers

“It's tough because you don't plan for it. You kind of feel lost, in a sense. I think speaking for a lot of people in this building, we were very much set on going down to Tampa and playing in that game. So (there’s) obviously just a lot of uncertainty of how this (offseason) will play out and everything.”

Among those uncertainties is the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who included himself among the players who might not return in 2021 — along with Linsley, King, running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and tight end Marcedes Lewis, among others.

“A lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain — myself included,” Rodgers said after the game. “That’s what’s most sad about it, getting this far. Obviously, it’s going to be an end to at some point, whether we make it past this one or not, but just the uncertainty’s tough. And, the finality of it all.”

Linsley declined to wade into the speculative waters of the soon-to-be three-time NFL MVP’s future with the team — “He said what he said, I don’t know what he meant by it,” Linsley said — but acknowledged his own uncertain future. The 29-year-old center said the Packers have not made any effort to re-sign him, despite him coming off the best year of his career.