Corey Bojorquez is getting his kicks — and flipping the field in the Packers’ favor

For his part, Bojorquez acknowledged his directional skills are what set him apart from other punters, but he also cautioned he’s just getting started.

“I think I'm doing all right,” Bojorquez said. “I think there's a lot of room for improvement for me — and I'm always going to think that. It helps me stay away from complacency. So I think I started off pretty well, but I think there's definitely a lot more that I can do to help this team.

“(I need) more hangtime on the punts, trying to force fair catches. Because even if I hit a 50-yard punt, but (the returner) is getting a 10-yard return, a 40 net is not bad, but it's not what I want to do. If I can cause fair catches at 50 yards, that 10 yards could make a huge difference. So just little things like that is what I'm trying to improve on.”

Extra points

The Packers officially signed inside linebacker Jaylon Smith to a one-year contract, though the deal wasn’t done in time for him to take part in practice. The team placed outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, who suffered a torn ACL in his knee late in Wednesday’s practice, on injured reserve in the corresponding roster move. … Defensive coordinator Joe Barry acknowledged the obvious: Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) won’t play against the Bengals. LaFleur said earlier in the day he had no update on Alexander, who is hoping to avoid season-ending surgery to repair the injury. … Left tackle Elgton Jenkins, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, practiced on a limited basis and may have a chance to play against the Bengals. … Rookie center Josh Myers (finger) sat out his second straight practice, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said the coaching staff would have a backup plan if Myers can’t play. The Packers have several options, though Myers has been playing through the injury to this point. … Backup tackle Dennis Kelly was added to the injury report after not practicing due to an illness.