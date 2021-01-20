Confident LB Devin White sets tone for rejuvenated Buccaneers defense

“We’re talking about the NFC championship game with an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. I think that’s enough motivation right there,” LeFleur said before shifting gears.

“You know, hey, he was right. They whipped us. There’s no sense in talking about it. The only thing you can do is you’ve got to prepare the best you can and then go prove it” the Green Bay coach added. “He’s entitled to say what he wants to say, but we ultimately got to be the ones to rally around, make sure we have a great week of preparation and go out there and put our best stuff out on the field.”

That’s what White intends to do, too.

The Bucs led the NFL in rushing defense for the second straight season, but have been vulnerable against the pass with a young secondary that’s battled injuries and growing pains.

White said it’s important to build off last week, when takeaways set Brady up for touchdown drives of 3, 40 and 20 yards.

“The job’s still not finished. It was not all about just beating the Saints, it was always about getting to a bigger goal,” the linebacker said. “Tom preached that, and Tom’s a winner. I’m glad to be playing under his leadership.”