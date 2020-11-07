Confident Davante Adams delivers again with more help on the way for Packers

WHAT’S WORKING

The Packers continue to benefit from fast starts. They’ve scored on their opening drive in every game this season. … The Packers didn’t commit a single turnover. They have a league-low three turnovers all season. ... The Packers also show they can bounce back from adversity. They haven’t lost back-to-back games since Matt LaFleur took over as coach last season.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

Green Bay did give up a couple of long completions: a 47-yarder to Richie James and a 36-yarder to tight end Ross Dwelley. The big play by Dwelley happened late in the game with Green Bay already ahead 34-3.

STOCK UP

Rodgers threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. … Elgton Jenkins showcased his versatility. Jenkins started out at left guard but moved to left tackle when the Packers shuffled their line after a knee injury sidelined right tackle Rick Wagner. Jenkins even played center at the end of the game. … Za’Darius Smith had a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

STOCK DOWN