Confident Buccaneers defense reverts to form at right time

Despite going 4-0 over the final month of the regular season and beating Washington in the NFC wild-card round, questions persisted about the pass defense heading to New Orleans, where Devin White, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Mike Edwards had interceptions and rookie Antoine Winfield Jr., forced a fumble that White scooped up to position Brady to throw a tying TD pass in the third quarter.

"We've been fighting adversity all year ... battling the naysayers and those that say we can't do things," Murphy-Bunting said.

"I know one thing," White, a second-year linebacker who was the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, added. "We might be young, but we can get after it when we've got our minds set to it."

Brees was limited to 134 yards and one TD passing, while Saints star receiver Michael Thomas was held without a catch. NFL touchdown leader Alvin Kamara had 105 yards from scrimmage, but failed to get into the end zone.

New Orleans scored early in the third quarter to take a 20-13 lead. Four possessions the rest of the way ended fumble, punt, interception and interception.

Now, it's on to Green Bay for a matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The Bucs will need another strong defensive performance.