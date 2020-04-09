Concerns emerging with NFL’s plan for ‘virtual’ draft — hacking, and health risks

In the Packers case, Gutekunst and his wife Jen have four children, and LaFleur and his wife BreAnne have two sons — making it understandable that they wouldn’t necessarily want people, even fellow Packers employees, coming into their homes at the moment. Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard, a former University of Wisconsin player, and his wife have five children — and three dogs.

Goodell warned team personnel recently that they would be subject to fines for criticizing the league’s decision to move forward with the draft instead of postponing it, but it’s hard to see how forcing coaches and GMs to conduct the draft from their homes is better than teams setting up a safely socially distant operation at their facilities or at a third-party location. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton had been planning to have his team conduct its draft from a barbecue restaurant in New Orleans before the NFL decided the team could not move forward with those plans.

With the April 23 first round of the draft less than two weeks away, the league does plan to conduct a virtual mock draft once coaches and GMs have their technological needs in place, the NFL Network reported. Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, in a video conference with reporters, said his team will do multiple test runs “for sure.” The question, Dimitroff said, is, “How much technology do you implement or how simple do you make it?”