Concerned Packers send Jaire Alexander to get additional opinions in wake of shoulder injury

Five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has yet to play a down and remains on the physically unable to perform list as he comes back from his Dec. 31 torn ACL in his left knee; All-Pro outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith underwent back surgery last week and could be done for the year; Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins missed his second straight game with an ankle injury; No. 2 wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team’s best downfield deep threat, is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury; and Alexander’s cornerback running mate, Kevin King, has missed the last two games with lingering effects of a concussion suffered on Sept. 20 against Detroit.

“You can never have enough great players out there,” LaFleur said. “Right now, we've got a few of our stud players on the bench due to injury.”

The Packers had unveiled a three-cornerback package against the Lions in which rookie Eric Stokes and Alexander played outside and King moved inside in sub packages, and the coaches were excited for what that threesome could do together.