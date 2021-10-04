Concerned Packers send Jaire Alexander to get additional opinions in wake of shoulder injury

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are hoping for the best and bracing for the worst with All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury.
Alexander left Sunday’s 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter after going low to take down Steelers running back Najee Harris on a crucial fourth-down stop. Alexander injured his right shoulder in the collision and was taken to the locker room for X-rays and tests, and further testing Monday left head coach Matt LaFleur discussing next steps with team orthopedist Dr. Pat McKenzie and head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel.
“I talked to Flea and Doc McKenzie. They’re just getting some other opinions on how to proceed, I guess, is the best way for me to say it right now,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters.
Earlier in the news conference, LaFleur had confirmed that Alexander’s injury is to his shoulder — not, for example, a broken collarbone — and promised a further update on Wednesday, when the team returns to practice.
But when asked if he could rule out the worst-case-scenario possibility of Alexander being done for the year, LaFleur replied, “Yeah, no. Everything’s kind of getting looked at right now.”
If Alexander misses significant time, as the team fears, he would simply be the latest key player to be sidelined.
Five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has yet to play a down and remains on the physically unable to perform list as he comes back from his Dec. 31 torn ACL in his left knee; All-Pro outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith underwent back surgery last week and could be done for the year; Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins missed his second straight game with an ankle injury; No. 2 wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team’s best downfield deep threat, is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury; and Alexander’s cornerback running mate, Kevin King, has missed the last two games with lingering effects of a concussion suffered on Sept. 20 against Detroit.
“You can never have enough great players out there,” LaFleur said. “Right now, we've got a few of our stud players on the bench due to injury.”
The Packers had unveiled a three-cornerback package against the Lions in which rookie Eric Stokes and Alexander played outside and King moved inside in sub packages, and the coaches were excited for what that threesome could do together.
“Sometimes you look and you say OK, what can we do to get our guys and kind of mix them up,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said before King’s concussion was diagnosed. “I think Eric’s doing a really good job. Matchup wise, we’re putting our best guys in there — Stokes is outside, Ja is outside, now you got Kevin inside. So (offenses) are looking like, ‘OK, where they going to be? Is it going to be Kevin outside? Is it going to be Ja inside?’ We’re trying to do some things to kind of screw with the offense, too, because they’re trying to do the same thing to us.”
Now, it’s all up in the air, and if Alexander is out for an extended period and King doesn’t clear the concussion protocol in time to return for this Sunday’s game at Cincinnati, the Packers would likely need to add cornerback help.
“That's something that we'll definitely have a plan for, but we're just kind of in that holding pattern till we find out what's really wrong with Ja,” LaFleur said.
With King out, Stokes has started in his place and played well. But if King and Alexander are sidelined, the Packers would likely have to start Isaac Yiadom, who took over for Alexander against the Steelers, and rookie Shemar Jean-Charles, a fifth-round pick, who also saw action late in the game. Yiadom was acquired during training camp from the New York Giants after the Packers decided to move on from 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson.
Chandon Sullivan, the fifth defensive back in the team’s nickel package, is almost exclusively a slot corner and likely would stay in that role should King and Alexander be out against the Bengals.
Meanwhile, Smith, who went on injured reserve last month after playing just 18 snaps in the opener, underwent surgery last week, and LaFleur acknowledged Smith might not be back, even for the playoffs.
Asked if he thinks Smith will return this season, LaFleur replied, “I hope so, but I don’t really know. A lot of it just depends how you heal. Certainly, we’re hopeful. But that’s a ways away.
“We do not know if he’s out for the year. We’re hopeful to get him back but as far as the timeline, I just know it’s going to be a while. I know he’ll do everything he can to try to get back because he’s a big part of this football team.”
Extra points
LaFleur said he wasn’t sure whether Jenkins or King would be able to play against the Bengals. “If we had a practice today, neither one of them would be available,” he said. … LaFleur said veteran Billy Turner was the team’s highest-graded offensive lineman from Sunday’s game. “I thought Billy was outstanding,” LaFleur said of how Turner handled pass rushers T.J. Watt and Melvin Ingram. … LaFleur praised punter Corey Bojorquez and wide receiver Malik Taylor for teaming up on a 57-yard punt that Bojorquez launched from his own end zone and Taylor covered so well to force a fair catch early in the fourth quarter. “That was unbelievable, to flip the field like that,” LaFleur said. “What a great punt.”