Communication breakdowns persist for Sammy Watkins, Packers receivers

GREEN BAY — Sammy Watkins reached across his body, tugged at the fabric of his shirt atop his right shoulder and shook his head.

“I didn’t catch it,” he said, glumly.

The Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver wasn’t talking about an Aaron Rodgers pass. He was talking about a signal Rodgers had given him — plucking at his jersey atop his shoulder pad — in the 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday on a late first-quarter play in which Watkins ran one route and Rodgers threw another.

That actually happened twice during that loss, including on the Packers’ final offensive play. And the mistakes encapsulate the biggest issue with the Packers’ offense right now, among myriad problems: not being on the same page with their communication.

“Those are critical plays that we have all miscommunicated on in certain situations during the game. Honestly, you can’t have that,” Watkins said. “As a wideout, as a group, we can’t miss the little, small cues. Because you don’t get those plays back in the game.”

The first miscommunication came on second-and-goal in the final minute of the first quarter of the game, which was scoreless at the time. Split out left against cornerback Mike Hughes, Watkins saw Hughes playing inside leverage. Rodgers saw the same thing, and signaled for Watkins to run a fade route to the back pylon. Watkins, though, ran a slant. Two plays later, Rodgers threw an interception on a fourth-and-goal pass to left tackle David Bakhtiari.

“That was just my fault, just thinking too deep and not paying attention to what he gave me,” Watkins explained as the Packers turned their attention to Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. “I was so locked in on the guy and focusing on winning (the route) that I didn’t catch the signal. That’s just me.

“(I’ve) got to hone in a little bit more and watch Aaron because he’s a veteran guy. He saw the guy inside, I saw the guy inside and I’m wondering how I’m going to beat him. The next thing you know, he’s giving me the signal and I didn’t catch it. That was totally on me.”

The second gaffe came with 42 seconds left and facing fourth-and-10 at the Lions’ 17-yard line. Rodgers used up most of the play clock giving detailed instructions in the huddle, which broke with six seconds left on the play clock.

Watkins, lined up as the middle receiver in a trips left formation between running back AJ Dillon and rookie receiver Samori Touré, once again ran an in-breaking route while Rodgers threw a corner-fade. Again, the ball landed on the FieldTurf, incomplete, as both Rodgers and Watkins raised their arms in disbelief/disappointment.

“We’ve just got to find those ways and those niches to pull out those wins, because we’re all in a funk right now,” Watkins said. “I can’t wait to win a game.”

To be sure, there’s plenty of blame to go around as to why the Packers haven’t won a game and instead are mired in a five-game losing streak. And their ineptitude in the passing game is surely a part of it.

Rodgers enters Sunday’s game ranked 16th in the NFL in passer rating at 89.0, which would be the worst of his 15-year tenure as the Packers starting quarterback if it’s still that low at season’s end. And the Packers passing offense is ranked 15th in the 32-team league in yards per game (224.7) and 21st in yards per play (6.20).

On top of that, Green Bay entered the week tied for 17th in third-down efficiency (39.6%) and tied for 23rd in red-zone touchdown rate (50%, with 13 touchdowns in their 26 trips).

And from where offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich sits, communication issues are the root of the problem.

“That’s probably been one of the most frustrating things about the season,” Stenavich said. “You try and address things that have been going wrong and (either) it doesn’t get fixed or something new pops up.

“If you’re a wide receiver with Aaron Rodgers, you have to be ready for adjustments, and that’s why those guys have to be so locked in and just on the same page. And when you’re not, obviously we’re not clicking on all cylinders. That’s an example right there of us not being on the same page. We’ve got to keep working on it, keep drilling it and just be better.”

Asked if the coaches could simplify such situations, Stenavich said the process is already relatively simple.

“They’re not, like, that complicated or anything like that. It’s pretty basic stuff,” Stenavich said. “That’s the reason why it’s so frustrating. It’s stuff we should know and we should all be on the same page. … If you leave the huddle and don’t know what’s going on, make sure you find out what’s going on and study the playbook and all that stuff. You’ve got to take ownership of what’s going on and execute.”

Watkins’ season as a whole has been filled with frustration. After his best game as a Packer in Week 2 (three catches, 93 yards, including a 55-yard catch-and-run), he suffered a hamstring injury in practice and landed on injured reserve for four games. Since his return, he’s caught four passes for 48 yards on 10 targets in three games. In the last two games, he’s had only one reception in each, and he has only 10 catches for 159 yards in a prove-it, back-against-the-wall season.

Although Watkins started the week on the injury report with a knee injury and coach Matt LaFleur said Watkins has been “battling through some bumps and bruises that tend to hinder your ability to go out there and be the type of receiver that we all know he is,” Watkins was removed from the injury report Friday and will play against the Cowboys.

Watkins and fellow veterans Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard haven’t been together on the field since that Sept. 18 game against the Bears, and with Cobb still on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and rookie Romeo Doubs now out 4-6 weeks with his own ankle injury, things aren’t getting much better.

“I can’t fathom how ‘12’ feels, having so many guys at so many different positions,” Watkins said. “It’s just hard, because no one is ever catching a beat or catching a drift.”

As for his own struggles, Watkins said: “This season’s been weird. It’s football. Injuries, nicks and bruises, they’re going to happen. (But) it seems like as soon as I start feeling good, it’s another thing that slows you down mentally. But you’ve got to stay positive and get through this tough patch. And hopefully, a win would do that.”

Campbell, Stokes ruled out

The Packers defense will be without inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) for a second straight week, and cornerback Eric Stokes (knee, ankle) not only won’t play against the Cowboys but could be lost for the season, according to a league source. The defense is already without edge rusher Rashan Gary, who is done for the year with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Packers also ruled receiver Romeo Doubs and cornerback/special teamer Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) out for Sunday.

On the bright side, running back Aaron Jones, who left the loss to the Lions with an ankle injury, is off the injury report and set to play.

He said the team’s medical staff held him out of the second half against the Lions when he felt pain in his ankle and X-rays didn’t deliver a clear enough picture for the doctors to clear him because the ankle has a surgically inserted screw in it dating to an injury Jones suffered in college at UTEP.

“I’m feeling a lot better. Moving around, my body’s feeling good,” Jones said. “I got moving around and each day I’ve been feeling better and better, been in the training room working my butt off, trying to be ready for Sunday.”

The Packers added wide receiver/returner Amari Rodgers (hamstring) to the injury report Friday as questionable while listing inside linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion) as doubtful and Bakhtiari (knee) as questionable.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and listed running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) as questionable.