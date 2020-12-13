Coming through from long range in the clutch, Mason Crosby delivers for Packers in victory over Lions

“That’s a lot of faith and belief in Mason’s abilities. He knows himself. He’s been doing it a long time. I’m just glad. Definitely, he made us right.”

That he did. In the same building where two years ago Crosby missed four field-goal attempts and an extra point in a 31-23 loss to the Lions — the lowest point of Crosby’s career since his 2012 struggles, and a performance that led to questions about whether he’d be brought back last season — the 36-year-old drilled the kick, which was 1 yard shorter than his career-best of 58 yards.

“For him, I’m sure that probably jumped to the forefront of his mind running out there, especially with the penalty, getting it pushed back another 5 yards,” wide receiver Davante Adams said of that 2018 game. “It just says a lot about him, just the mindset to say, ‘Let’s move past whatever happened before, focus on this and get it done, because my team needs me.’

“I mean, we love Mason to death just for the way he’s been doing it for such a long time now, such a high level. I feel like this is kind of second nature for him. We obviously needed that. That was big.

“To see him come through and make this one right now, it just shows you what he’s all about.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}