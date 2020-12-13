Coming through from long range in the clutch, Mason Crosby delivers for Packers in victory over Lions

Matt LaFleur knew where the ball was, knew where the line of demarcation had been in pre-game warmups. But he also knew his veteran kicker, knew the look in the old man’s eye.
And so, while the Green Bay Packers head coach’s decision to let Mason Crosby try a 57-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter of the Packers’ 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field might have been a risky proposition for another coach (see Minnesota Vikings coach Zimmer, Mike), he was completely confident in his guy.
So even though a false start penalty on offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins had moved the ball back five yards to make what had been a 52-yard attempt a 57-yarder, LaFleur overruled special-teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga and let Crosby and the field-goal unit stay on the field in a 28-21 game.
“It was one of those deals where I knew our field-goal line was the 37-yard line. And that put us back to the (39), and Shawn was ready to throw the punt team out there,” LaFleur recounted. “(But) I looked at Mason and I said, ‘Can you hit this?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ And I just I figured we could fudge that line just a little bit.
“That’s a lot of faith and belief in Mason’s abilities. He knows himself. He’s been doing it a long time. I’m just glad. Definitely, he made us right.”
LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media following #GBvsDET & winning the NFC North 🎥 https://t.co/Bm2EdDcgrv— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 14, 2020
That he did. In the same building where two years ago Crosby missed four field-goal attempts and an extra point in a 31-23 loss to the Lions — the lowest point of Crosby’s career since his 2012 struggles, and a performance that led to questions about whether he’d be brought back last season — the 36-year-old drilled the kick, which was 1 yard shorter than his career-best of 58 yards.
“For him, I’m sure that probably jumped to the forefront of his mind running out there, especially with the penalty, getting it pushed back another 5 yards,” wide receiver Davante Adams said of that 2018 game. “It just says a lot about him, just the mindset to say, ‘Let’s move past whatever happened before, focus on this and get it done, because my team needs me.’
“I mean, we love Mason to death just for the way he’s been doing it for such a long time now, such a high level. I feel like this is kind of second nature for him. We obviously needed that. That was big.
“To see him come through and make this one right now, it just shows you what he’s all about.”
Support Local Journalism
LIVE: @tae15adams meets with the media following #GBvsDET 🎥 https://t.co/kHVQqpOTgm— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 14, 2020
In fairness, Crosby really exorcised those Detroit demons with his two games against the Lions last season, when the Packers never led in either game — but won both of them, thanks to walk-off field goals from Crosby both at Lambeau Field (27 yards) and Ford Field (33 yards). He bounced back from that one disastrous game with the best statistical season of his career last year, missing just three kicks all year — making 91.7% of his field-goal attempts (22 of 24) and 40 of 41 extra points.
This season, Crosby is a perfect 15 of 15 on field-goal attempts with three regular-season games to play, although he has missed three of his 50 extra-point attempts.
“Mase, I don’t believe he’s missed a field goal this year. That’s incredible,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “He’s so reliable. He has been for so many years for us. I just love him. I’ve been locker mates with him on road games for so many years now, and I just consider him obviously a close friend but (also) someone who’s just so reliable and love having him on our team. He’s made some really big kicks over the years.”
LIVE: @AaronRodgers12 meets with the media following #GBvsDET & winning the NFC North 🎥 https://t.co/IxeMvPyUuE— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 14, 2020
Crosby was not part of the Packers’ post-game Zoom calls with reporters, and because of COVID-19 related access restrictions, he has only spoken with reporters once this season. When he did, though, he spoke of how much the team’s and Rodgers’ support has meant to him — particularly in more challenging times during his career.
“The legacy that I’ve created here and the teammates and the organization and the support that I’ve had through our time here has just been outstanding and overwhelming,” Crosby said then. “I can't say enough about Aaron as a teammate, as a man and as a leader of this football team. Part of my decision process of (re-signing with the Packers in the offseason) was to continue our legacy together and continue to have such a great leader and teammate like Aaron.”
Photos: Packers hold off Lions to secure NFC North crown
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!