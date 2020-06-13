Comfortable in retirement, Jordy Nelson also looks at Packers and believes ‘I definitely think I could have helped them’ the past two seasons

Nelson also believes he could have helped those other teams that were interested in him last season, but that he and Emily discussed the pros and cons of trying to extend his career by a year or two while bouncing around to various teams. It would have been different had the Packers wanted him for one more year.

“Emily was on board the whole way, no matter what. If I wanted to continue to play after Oakland, she would have been on board. But we had conversations about it,” Nelson said. “I think as long as I was in Green Bay, I would have continued to play and play and play. But that obviously wasn’t the case.

“I didn’t need to continue to play to fulfill anything I wanted personally, so instead of moving around … If we went to Seattle, that maybe would have been one year, then it would have been Tennessee or Kansas City. Everything becomes a one-year thing from then on out, so I wasn’t going to start moving my family all around the country just so I could play football for six months.”